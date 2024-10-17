Isu LGA Chairman, Ukah Inaugurates 11 Ward Councillors

The Chairman of Isu Local Government Area in Imo State, Hon. Chief Kenneth Ukah has sworn-in the Ward Councillors of the LGA.

This took place on Tuesday at the LGA Secretariat Hall.

The Eleven (11) Ward Councillors are Hon. Chief Kenneth Onwusoro: Leader (Isunjaba Ward 2), Hon.Oguike Samson Tobechi: Deputy Leader (Umundugba Ward 2), Hon Ikenna Egewusi: Majority Leader (Amurie Ward 1), Hon. Amaigwe Ifeanyi : Chief Whip (Isunjaba Ward 1), Hon.Olugbuo Promise (Amandugba Ward 1), Hon. Ibe Isaiah (Amandugba Ward 2)

Others include: Hon. Okwara Nicodemus, (Amurie Omanze Ward, Hon Onukwugha Anthoney (Ekwe Ward 1), Hon. Ibekwe Chijindu Samuel (Ekwe ward 2)Hon.Mrs Harriet Egwuogu (Isunjaba Ward 3), Hon. Ewereuzor Okechuckwu (Umundugba Ward 1)

Addressing the people, the Chairman averred,”I feel highly honored and privileged to welcome you all to this important and unique occasion, the swearing-in ceremony for the Councilors of the 11 Wards of ISU LGA .

“As you are all aware, the new executive chairmen of various local governments were sworn-in by the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma (CON), on 30th September 2024, thus vested us the power to swear-in the newly elected Councilors, which will enable us to earnestly hit the ground running in our local government for development acceleration.

“I urge all the Councilors to recognize the trust and responsibility bestowed upon you by your wards. Your election is not just an endorsement of your capabilities, but a call to serve and uplift the community.

“As councilors, you are now at the forefront of governance where decisions will impact the lives of our people. Your roles will encompass addressing pressing issues, advocating for your wards, and collaborating with your fellow councilors to actualize the vision for Isu Local Government Area. I implore you to approach these duties with dedication, transparency, and integrity.

“The journey ahead will undoubtedly be challenging. We are facing socio-economic hurdles that require not only innovative solutions but also collective effort. Therefore, I urge each one of you to foster strong relationships within your wards, listen to the voices of the people, and engage them actively in the decision-making process. Remember, governance is not a solitary endeavor; it thrives on cooperation and partnerships.

“Furthermore, I must emphasize the importance of upholding the tenets of democracy and good governance. In our quest for development, let us maintain respect for the rule of law, ensuring that our actions reflect the aspirations of the people we represent. It is our duty to be champions of accountability and transparency, fostering trust in the local government.

“As we embark on this new chapter, I am optimistic that together we can implement impactful policies and programs that will resonate positively within our community. We have the potential to transform Isu Local Government into a beacon of development and progress.

“Finally, I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to the stakeholders, party leaders, and all those who contributed to the electoral process. Your support has been invaluable, and it is crucial that we continue this journey together for the benefit of all.

“Congratulations once again to the newly sworn-in councilors. May your tenure be marked by significant achievements and a strengthened bond with the people of Isu. Let us unite in purpose and action as we strive for a brighter future for our local government and communities”