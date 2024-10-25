Umume Autonomous Community Visits Udeze, Lauds Him For Unprecedented Representation 

By Onyekachi Eze

For his impeccable and people driven representation in the House of Assembly, the people of Umume Autonomous Community, in Obodoukwu, Ideato North Local Government Area, have paid a courtesy visit to Hon Okechukwu Ernest Udeze.

They visited the Lawmaker on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at the Imo State House of Assembly Office Complex, Owerri.

According to their respective assertions, the brotherly visit to Udeze who represents them at the law making body of the state became paramount following his distinguished representation.

Asides that, they reiterated their satisfaction in entrusting their mandate to him in the last general election.

Earlier in his speech, the President General of Umume Community, Barr. Asiegbu Silas noted that they came to show solidarity with Udeze and assure him of their unalloyed support.

He disclosed that as his immediate Community, they are pleased with his antecedents, especially his approaches since he emerged a State Lawmaker.

Barr. Asiegbu was in particular elated that through Hon Udeze, their voices are positively heard, and accruable dividends of democracy to the Constituency delivered unabated.

Asiegbu expressed delight that God chose Udeze from their community to represent the people of Ideato North at the IMHA, therefore, they will stand by him at all times.

The Traditional Prime Minister of the community, Chief Emmanuel Izuegbu in his assertion highlighted some of the alluring attributes of Hon. Okey Udeze.

He opined that they did not make any mistake in electing him a representative, which he affirmed were visible through his empowerment programs and for constituency representation.

Chief Emma Izuegbu commended Udeze for all his goodwill towards the people of Ideato North. Therefore, he said, they will continue giving him the needed support to thrive as a Parliamentarian they are proud of.

Also lending her voice, the woman leader, Mrs. Josephine Ukata was full of eulogies towards the young legislator for his unequalled representation.

On behalf of the women, she passed an implicit vote of confidence on Okey Udeze.

Reacting, Hon Okey Udeze acknowledged their presence and solidarity towards him.

He reflected back how he started his journey as a youth in the community and his unquenchable desires for the service of God and humanity.

The lawmaker hinted that as a Parliamentarian, his duty is to ensure people oriented bills and motions alongside his colleagues for the smooth running of the State by the Executive.

However, he submitted that as a representative who loves his people, he will not relent in making sure that what is due to come is brought back home devoid of any differences, pointing out that government is for the people and by the people.

To his immediate community Umume, “Okey is Okay” as fondly called promised them better days ahead, even as he enjoined them to be more patient.

He further asked them to always pray for the government of Imo State led by Governor Hope Uzodimma, adding that their long abandoned roads are receiving attention courtesy of the governor among other largesse underway.

In his concluding words, he re-echoed that he feels deeper joy whenever he sees people happy, and for that reason, their joy and comfort remains his utmost priority.