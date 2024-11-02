Court Orders FG To Stop Releasing Rivers’ Monthly Allocation

The court restrained the CBN, the AGF, Zenith Bank and Access Bank from further allowing Gov Fubara to access money from the Consolidated Revenue and Federation Account

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the Federal Government to stop releasing further monthly allocations to the Governor Sim Fubara-led administration in Rivers State.

The court, in the judgement that was delivered by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, specifically restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from allowing the state to draw funds from the consolidated revenue account.

The judge held that the receipt and disbursement of monthly allocations since January this year by Governor Fubara is a constitutional somersault and aberration that must not be allowed to continue.

She further held that the presentation of the 2024 budget by Fubara before a 4-member Rivers House of Assembly was an affront to the Constitutional provision.

Specifically, the Judge said that Fubara’s action in implementing unlawful budget smacked gross violations of the 1999 Constitution he swore to protect.

The judge, therefore, restrained the CBN, the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Zenith Bank and Access Bank from further allowing Fubara to access money from the Consolidated Revenue and Federation Account.