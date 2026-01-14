Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Gilbert Chiedozie Nwosu Congratulates Gov. Uzodimma On Sixth Anniversary In Office

By Onyekachi Eze

The member representing Oguta State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Gilbert Chiedozie Nwosu, FNSE, has congratulated the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on the occasion of his sixth anniversary in office, describing his administration as purposeful, resilient, and transformative.

In a congratulatory message made available to newsmen on Wednesday, Hon. Nwosu commended Governor Uzodimma for his steadfast leadership and unwavering commitment to the development of Imo State despite economic and security challenges confronting the nation.

According to the lawmaker, the past six years of Governor Uzodimma’s administration have been marked by notable achievements in critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, security, and civil service reforms.

He noted that the governor’s focus on rebuilding critical road networks, strengthening institutions, and restoring public confidence in governance has repositioned Imo State on the path of sustainable growth.

Hon. Nwosu, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), particularly praised the governor’s infrastructural drive, describing it as unprecedented in the history of the state. He stated that the ongoing and completed road projects across the three senatorial zones have improved connectivity, boosted economic activities, and enhanced the quality of life of Imo residents.

“Your Excellency’s six years in office have demonstrated uncommon courage, vision, and dedication to the welfare of Ndi Imo. Despite daunting challenges, you have remained focused on delivering good governance and leaving a lasting legacy for future generations,” Hon. Nwosu said.

The Oguta lawmaker also lauded Governor Uzodimma’s efforts in promoting peace and security, noting that relative stability has gradually returned to many parts of the state, thereby encouraging investment and social cohesion.

He reiterated that as a super legislator, Uzodimma has kept a mutual respect and synergy with the state legislature.

Therefore, Nwosu prayed for God’s continued guidance, wisdom, and strength for Governor Uzodimma as he continues to steer the affairs of the state, urging Imo citizens to sustain their support for the administration to achieve greater milestones in the years ahead.

