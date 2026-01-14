Pastor Kelechi Benwosley Congratulates Uzodimma As Imo Governor Marks 6 Years in Office

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Hearty congratulations, Your Excellency

With joy in my heart, I, Pastor Kelechi Benwosely, congratulate our amiable, dynamic, workaholic, God fearing and performance oriented governor of Imo State, your Excellency, Distinguished senator Hope Uzodimma ( Onwa) on the auspicious occasion of your sixth year anniversary on the thrown as the touch bearer of our dear state, Imo.

Your Excellency, there is no gain saying the fact that ur reign has caused magnificent changes in the political esthetics, spiritual status and political landscape of our dear state, the Eastern heartland.

May your remaining two years in office as the Executive governor of our state usher in more prosperity to Imo.

May God continues to give you sound health and the divine wisdom to perfectly navigate the affairs of our state.

Congratulations sir.

Signed

Pastor Kele chi Benwosely

