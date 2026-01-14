Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Jubilation, As US based Imo Philanthropist, Chief Perry Ekwunazu Celebrates Chieftaincy Title Conferment Ceremony In Grand Style

By Amaechi Chidinma

There was an atmosphere of Funfare and Jubilation recently at Amiyi -Akah , Umuakah in Njaba LGA , as family , friends and well wishers converged for the chieftaincy conferment ceremony of their illustrious son Chief Perry Uchenna Ekwunazu and Lolo Ogechi Ekwunazu (Odogwu 25)

The well attended event which has the presence on high profiled personalities was enshrined with the Ezinne Merit Award ceremony of Lolo Ekwunazu which took place at the country home of Chief Ekwunazu at Umudioribe Amiyi-Akah autonomous community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria.

The epoch making , historic outing which took place amidst pomp and pleasantries also attracted people from all walks of life, top government functionaries , appointees, Taditional Rulers and the clergy from Njaba LGA Imo State and accross the shores of African continent .

In his remarks,Chief Ekwunazu, thanked God for his kindness and for making the day to become a reality, he applauded the people of his community for appreciating his effort.

Chief Perry Ekwunazu, is a US based pharmacist, a renowned philantropist, a sports lover and a man who loves human capital development and believes that investment in human being is the best investment, a key stakeholder in Njaba LGA whose numerous positive contributions towards human and societal development have brought progress in his community and beyond.

In his words brother to the celebrant Chief Cyprian Ekwunazu”

( Omeudo 1 of Akah land) said ” My brother is a complete gentleman, straight forward, and generous toward community development and beyond” he submitted.

A friend and Close Ally US based Oguta Son Ogbuagu Victor Nzeribe said ” We all lived in Baltimore , he is a pillar of community development ” Ogbuagu Nzeribe concluded

Showering Praises , a cross section of indigenes of the community , revealed to our reporter that Chief Ekwunazu was confered with the unique title of Odogwu Njaba because of his giant strides in the area. Having contested for the state constituency seat to represent his people in the Imo State House of Assembly in the 2019 general elections, the highlighted that Chief Ekwunazu has the intention of repositioning Njaba by bringing out his expertise to give the best quality representation of their constituency.

Interracting with newsmen prior to the ceremony , the lover of youth and vibrant Technocrat Chief Ekwunazu seized the platform to reel out the importance of human capital develpment which he said will create an avenue to discover new talents and lead the youths into meaningful engagements and keep them busy instead of indulging in social vices.,

Chief Ekwunazu, a core humanitarian, notable health practitioner also wished the attendees a successful trip to their various destinations

It is worthy of note , that Chief Ekwunazu whose antecedence speaks for has been serving humanity via ; solve the problem of human race, his free medical outreach, he has saved many lives in the LGA.

Chief Ekwunazu:s humanitarian and selfless gestures have put smiles on the faces of the less privileged and the downtrodden. He is a fine public servant, highly compassionate leader, administrator, silent labourer, a repected son of Amiyi-Akah community.

The measure of this benevolent man of our time, Chief Ekwunazu is seen in terms of his leadership commitments, strong capacity, genuineness of his friendships, his sincerity of purpose, the quiet courage of his convictions, his capacity to deliver and his willingness to endure in order to achieve success and putting smiles on the faces of many in the nooks and crannies of communities.

Today, Chief Ekwunazu has made significant contributions and serving in various aspects of human capital and community development, he has always aspired to make visible changes in the lives of the people. He has attracted and also been instrumental to many infrastructural development in his village, community and local government area.

Chief Ekwunazu who recently sponsored the Amiyi-Akah Tournament , has embarked on road rehabilitation , gave Scholarship to citizens , he is a role model to so many young Nigerians. He has mentored and still mentoring a lot in business and politics. He is certainly God’s gift to the people of Njaba Local Government Area and visionaries like him are a rare phenomenon that come up once in a blue moon. People around him are always captivated and impressed by his humility and generosity, a very brilliant and God fearing man, who has continued to be a blessing to his community. He is a man of great repute, leader of men, a man with dignity, an achiever, a man of the people and for the people, a great philanthropist, a devoted Christian who believes in using what he has to better the lots of his people.

Other Dignitaries in attendance at the Conferment Ceremony include: Chief Harrison Nwadike federal house representative for Nkwerre, Isu, Nwangele and Njaba federal constituency. Hon Barister Ikenna Ihezue, member representing Orlu local government in the state assembly. Hon Uche Agabiga, member representing Orsu local government in the state assembly. Hon Tonna Obioha APC local government chairman and for APC candidate for Oru West local government. Former house representing Isu local government, Hon Mrs Ngozi Obiefule. HRM Eze Andrew Obiefule, the traditional ruler for Eziama in Nkwerre local government area. Also in attendance are the Who is Who in Umuaka ancient kingdom including Dr. Chief Ken Nnaka a long term friend and close associate of the celebrants, Attorney Chief Christian Nwachukwu a Atlanta based Attorney, Attorney Bernard Nwaiwu a Dallas based Attorney and his wife, Attorney Charles Lion Agwumezie and his wife. Dr. Godson Nnaka, former presidential aspirant Federal Republic of Nigeria. Dr. Obinna Duruji, former Imo state commissioner, Dr. Austin Agbahiwe, former first Bank regional manager. Numerous close political associates from all over the state, including Hon Chief CMC Onuoha former deputy gubernatorial cadidate Imo state and his wife. A Lagos based real estate mogul and for Isu local government chairman Hon Pascal Akas and his entourage. The president of Orlu Provincial Union Maryland USA, Dr. Prof Anthony Nwaiwu and his lovely wife. Mr. Chris Akuzuruahu Ezenmo and his entourage. , Chief Nkemdirim Ugbaja and Lolo Osodieme, from California USA, Chief Sabastine Offorji a long close friend of Dr. Chief Perry from Baltimore Maryland.And host of other Personalities .

