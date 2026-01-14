Fidel Anujuo-OBA Commiserates With Orange Drugs CEO, Tony Ezenna

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Celebrating a Life of Virtue; A Mother, Mentor, and Beacon of Grace.

I, Fidel Anujuo-OBA, on behalf of my family, extend our heartfelt condolences to my brother and friend, Chief Sir Tony Ezenna, the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Drugs Limited, and the entire Ezenna family on the passing of their beloved mother, Late Ezinne Comfort Ezenna (Ada-Jesus), who transited peacefully at the ripe age of eighty-eight (88). Her passing marks the end of a fulfilled life devoted to God, family, service, and humanity, and it leaves a vacuum that can only be filled with cherished memories and enduring legacies.

From all accounts and public testimonies, Late Ezinne Comfort Ezenna was a quintessential matriarch; an embodiment of virtue, discipline, humility, and selfless love. She was a woman of uncommon grace whose life reflected deep moral values, strong faith, and an unwavering commitment to the nurturing of her family. Her guidance, prayers, and sacrifices laid the solid foundation upon which her children, including my brother and friend, Chief Sir Tony Ezenna, rose to prominence, excellence, and service to society.

As she is laid to rest today, her legacy is vividly continue to be seen in the character, achievements, and philanthropic disposition of her offspring, Sir Tony, whose contributions to healthcare, employment creation, and national development continue to impact Nigeria positively. Indeed, she lived a life worthy of emulation and departed this world with honour, having successfully run her race.

As you mourn this irreparable loss, may you find solace in the rich legacy she left behind and the comforting assurance that she lived long, lived well, and is now resting in the bosom of the Lord.

On behalf of my family, I pray that God Almighty grants the Ezenna family the fortitude to bear this loss and grants the soul of Late Ezinne Comfort Ezenna (Ada-Jesus) eternal rest.

Signed

Fidel Anujuo-OBA

