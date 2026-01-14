Kelechi Henry Mbiaka Greets Imolites on New Year Makes Case for Ikedi Ohakim

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Greetings to all Imo lites , I wish you a prosperous New year …

Ikedi Ohakim still remains the best candidate from Okigwe zone to finish the remaining 4 years of the zone for fairness , equity and justice . he is a good man who has Compassion, empathy , Resilience,experience and knowledge to solve the problems in the state and he still remains the top notch candidate for the job at the douglas house . he has what it take to take into state to next level for the soft landing of a candidate who is from Owerri Zone to continue the affairs of the state His excellency Ikedi Ohakim he has the qualities, the energy to bring peace ,love prosperity ,development in the state , he loves the youth and he is ready to create apprenticeship skill centres ,empowerment, employments ,security for the youths and all imo lites . It is time for the people of okigwe zone to rise up , speak and back up this movement of our remaining 4 years for fairness and equity . We appeal to the Governor of Imo state Senator Hope Uzodinma to be fair and consider the interest of Okigwe zone . I call on all the political parties to support the people of Okigwe zone to complete their remaining 4 years for fairness, justice and equity in imo State .

God bless Imo State , God bless Nigeria

signed

Eng ,Bld kelechi henry Mbiaka

