SENATOR ONYEWUCHI INTERVENES IN AMAWOM COMMUNITY BLACKOUT

… commissions Transformer substation

Distinguished Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, representing Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri Zone), has once again demonstrated responsive and people-focused leadership with the successful commissioning of a transformer substation at Tetlow by Okigwe Park, Owerri, on Monday, 5th January 2026. The intervention has brought an end to the prolonged power outage suffered by residents of the Amawom community and its environs.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Senator Onyewuchi reaffirmed that the project reflects his long-standing intervention policy of identifying and addressing the most pressing needs of his constituents. According to him, reliable electricity supply remains a critical driver of economic growth, social development, and improved quality of life. He expressed confidence that the new transformer substation would significantly boost small businesses, enhance security, and improve living conditions in the area.

The Distinguished Senator further highlighted his consistent efforts at tackling power challenges across communities in Owerri Zone, noting that several electricity projects, including solar-powered initiatives, have been successfully executed under his representation to ensure sustainable and inclusive development.

The well-attended event drew respected community leaders and stakeholders, including Chief S.B. Chikwe, former Chairman of Owerri Municipal Council; Hon. Ebere Nwosu (ABJ), former Chairman of Owerri Municipal; Chief Udochukwu Anusiem (Udoebube); Chief Okey Adiele, former President General of Umuenyeche; High Chief Sir Cosmos Nwohiri, Chairman of Owerri Municipal Non-Indigenes Forum; and Prince Eddy Kay Njemanze, Deputy Registrar of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, among others.

In their separate remarks, community leaders and residents expressed profound gratitude to Senator Onyewuchi for his swift response to their appeal, describing him as a dependable “talk-and-do” leader whose actions consistently match his words.

Distinguished Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi remains steadfast in his resolve to deliver purposeful representation and people-oriented projects that transform lives across Imo East Senatorial District.

