Diaspora Based Akwakuma Son Chief Eva Steve Ukawuike Lauds Opara Family of Nnarambia Community Over Memorial Thanksgiving Service

By Amaechi Chidinma

Diaspora based Akwakuma Son Chief Eva Steve Ukawuike ” Ebubedike 1 of Akwakuma” recently joined thousands of Nigerians in solidarity to witness the memorial service of Late.Pa Mark Ukawune and Late Lolo Ulumma Ukawune Which took place at Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo state Nigeria.

Interracting with newsmen at the Opara family home (Reception Venue) after a Thanksgiving service at St Brigid’s Catholic Church Nnarambia, Chief Ukawuike prayed that God should continue to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

Chief Ukawuike highlighted that the crowd present at the ceremony served as a testimony that the deceased couple lived a good life.

He prayed that their names will forever live as they had good children who have remained peaceful and united in the preservation of the family legacies.

In his words “The unity in the family is obvious and commendable. It is only united families that achieves greatness and develop the society, he said.

Chief Ukawuike therefore called for peace and unity among families in the state to enable the preservation of family ties, maximum progress and impactful society.

He expressed his admiration for the Oparahs, especially, High Chief Onyekachi and family, who he acknowledged , is helping to build capacity, encouraging him to sustain his good work.

Chief Ukawuike also prayed to God to continue to rest the souls of late Pa.Mark Ukawune and Lolo Ulumma , who has passed away respectively.

He emphasised that citizens must learn to utilise every opportunity to serve humanity. He

expressed his profound gratitude to High.Chief Onyekachi Opara ” Nwachinawarauzo” and family for the honour they have given to their parents .praying that they also find support, consolation, help and favour in times of their need.

Other , Dignitaries at the event included the member Reps Ahiazu Mbaise /Ezinhitte Federal Constituency Hon.Emeka Chinedu and host of other personalities

