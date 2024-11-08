Julian Oguike Buries Mother In Style

..As Ekpe, Kofi, Etomkams Console Family

It was like a carnival as the remains of late Mrs Justina Adaku Oguike(Nee Kurunwanne) was laid to rest.

The burial took place on Friday, October 25,2024 in Agbala, Owerri North LGA,Imo State.

Late Mrs Oguike was the Mother of Chief Julian Oguike,a Business mogul and Politician.

The burial which commenced with a church service at St Mary’s Catholic church Agbala had people of all Sectors of life in attendance.

The Presiding Priest implored the Oguike family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude, as late Mrs Oguike not only lived a life emulation but died at 91 years.

He also reminded every body in the Church to remember the final and live life with fear of God.

Consoling the Family, Chief Henry Ekpe (HADUR) and Wife, Lolo Chizoba Ekpe,Nze Prince Ifeanyi Etoruom(ETOKAMS) and Chief Iheanyi Nnaji(KOFI) and wife asked the Oguike Family to take heart as death is a necessary end for all Living Beings.

They traced their long time relationship with Chief Julian Oguike which spanned close four years.

Responding, Chief Julian Oguike thanked all those who came to sympathize and support the family in their time of sorrow.

Others in attendance inculude His Royal Highness Eze Malacky Onu, Ikenga Agbala(Adidas) Chief Vialis Hedo(Ikemba) Chined Kurunwanne(Kurubest)

Chief & Lolo Christian Chukwu(Atinga), Hayes Osuji, Mr John Nwanzurumike,Hon Vital Opara,Oshieze Iheme, Hon Kennedy Anyanwu,Nze Olekibe Eke, Chief Chima Obilor(Opara Agbala) Hon Chima Anyadike,Chief Raymond Abaleke,Hon Eddy Abaleke, etc.