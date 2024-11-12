Illegal Use Of Assembly Plate Numbers : Amuchie Raises Alarm Call For Arrest Of offenders

The use of Imo House of Assembly plate numbers by unauthorized person have come to alarming rate especially by citizens of Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area in Imo state House of Assembly. Hon Princewell Amuchie has raised eyebrow on it. The lawmaker has declared such act of using the House of Assembly plate number without proper approval by government as criminal adding that those partaking in such a criminal act must be punished according to the stipulation of the law. Hon Princewell Amuchie made this submission on Friday 8th of November 2024 at Aboh Mbaise council headquarters during the stake holders meeting held there.

In his words “Those that got Imo House of Assembly plate numbers falsefully must be punished. Suspected that it was during the time of my predecessor that this blunder was committed as many of his Aides took advantage of their position to start using government plate numbers without approval.

“Police has alerted me of this development and am not happy about it. Anybody caught this time must be severely punished without mercy.

Hon Amuchie urged people of Aboh Mbaise especially the youths to turn a new leaf and be of good behaviour to the government.

Speaking further, Hon Princewell Amuchie promised to always represent his people well adding that he will complement the effort of the state governor Dist. Senator Hope Uzodinma in bringing massive development to Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area. He revealed that the Executive and the Legislative arms of government have all agreed to work together in order to transform Imo state and make it a modern model state.

The 10th Assembly led by Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe is working in synergy with the state Executive and in the same vein , the councillors will also work with the Executive chairman and other government officials for a smooth administration to take place .” He said.

He advised Aboh Mbaise stake holders to submit the critical problems and challenges being faced by their people for government to start solving them without delay. He further advised the people of Aboh Mbaise to embrace peace and unity for development to be actualize in their area.