Illegal Collection Of  School Fees In Imo; Petitions Floors IMHA Against SEMB

By Okey Alozie

Parents are now complaining of the multiple fees paid in Imo Public Secondary Schools.

The payment of N10,500 for the change of school and the payment of N1,500 for students identity cards coupled with other charges imposed on Imo Students has been identified as illegal school fees that is militating against the free Education Policy of the state.

These alleged fraudulent practices as we gathered are being executed by secondary Education Management Board (SEMB) led by Mrs Augustina Azubuike.

Aggrieved parents who spoke to our roving reporter revealed that principals of secondary schools are collecting the sum of N10,500 for the registration of new students as directed by SEMB, this payments as we gathered was not approved by the Governor of Imo State Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma. The payment of N10,500 by new students according to their parents is like an indirect school fees.

The payment of N1,500 for change of school fees is also termed to be illegal because the payment is made77 directly to the Zonal Boards and Ministry of Education and not to the Single treasury Account (TSA).

Information revealed that SEMB directed the zonal boards to be collecting from the Junior Secondary School Students while that of change of school from Senior Secondary school students are paid to the ministry of Education.

SEMB is now under fire because of these alleged payments of school fees coupled with other irregularities. Petitions have flood Imo House of Assembly and Government House on these serious allegations and any moment from now the SEMB boss will appear before the State House.

Another issues that set SEMB on fire is the matter concerning mass retirement of principals and teachers in Imo State. More than four principals and staff of SEMB have complained against the Executive Secretary of SEMB on this particular case.

Imo State House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe has invited Augustina Azubuike the SEMB Boss to appear before it for explanations.