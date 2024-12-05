Twist In Sale Of Imo NUJ Secretariat Owerri

..As Man Says It Is Lease

The manager Enedo General Services the lease holders of the former Imo NUJ Secretariat along Portharcourt road, Owerri, Mr Christopher Nkiti has described recent publication by two local newspapers, Newspoint and Watchdog newspapers as calculated attempt to distort facts, misguide and mislead the unsuspecting public.

Mr Nkiti made this known in Owerri at the weekend while speaking to newsmen. He went ahead to debunk what he called fabricated lies and criminal distortion of facts by the two newspapers which he said are well known for their gangsterism activities.

The manager stated that it will amount to a waste of time in trying to join issues with the mentioned newspapers whose style of “yellow Journalism” is a common knowledge.

The manager said he would without mincing words go straight to lay bare the facts of the issue for the benefit and proper guidance of all concerned and the general public.

He disclosed that in suit NO HOW/542/2021 between Enedo General Services Ltd plaintiff and Nigeria Union of Journalists and Others, Defendants filed in the High Court of Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru Judicial division before Hon Justice C. A. Ononeze Madu, on the 4th day of November, 2021 and that the court having meticulously reviewed the matter issued a judgment Order as follows; “The Court Orders that the lease agreement dated 19th day of May 2020 executed by the plaintiff and the first Defendant registered as NO 15 page 15 volume 1151 of the land registry in the office at Owerri, Imo State particularly delineated in plan NO OWR(M) 480 is still valid and subsisting”

” It is also ordered that the plaintiff is entitled to continue to enjoy her possession”.

“It further ordered that the defendants are hereby perpetually restrained, either themselves, or through their agents or staff or attorney or workman or cohorts or any person or authority whosever claiming through them or either of them from entering or interfering or disturbing or obstructing The plaintiff’s right and interest or building or doing anything.”

The above order was issued at Owerri under the seal of Court and the hand of presiding Judge on the 11th day of November 2021.

According to Enedo General Services manager, despite this Court order the three persons mentioned in the newspapers publications namely messrs Precious Nwadike, Stev Uzoeshi and Lambert Ojukwu who are impostors continued to make clandestine visits to the property harassing, intimidating and manhandling legitimate NUJ members and agents of Enedo General Services Ltd.

Efforts of Enedo General Services to carry out construction work on the property was frustrated by the unknown occupants of the property.

Base on the High Court judgement which granted right of possession to Enedo General Services Ltd, it approached the magistrate Court in suit NO; OW/1212/2024 before his Worship T N Agumadu Esq, chief magistrate Grade 11 for recovery of possession.

However, inspite of Court notices served on the unknown occupants to appear in court, they vehemently refused and ignored all the hearing notices served on them, the court now gave judgement order to Enedo General Services Ltd

In the order, the court stated as follows;”After hearing their suit and after a careful consideration of the uncontroverted and un contradicted evidence of plaintiff as PW1 including notices served and affidavit in the case file”. The court entered judgment in favor of the plaintiff as follows”That the defendants is to deliver up possession of the duplex property with its apparent known as Nigeria Union of Journalists Center along Portharcourt road opposite Owerri Hotel Plaza, New Owerri, Imo State fortwith. ” I make no further order “.

After the execution of the court order by the court bailiff on the property, the unknown occupants carried their luggages back to the property threatening to deal with the company through all means.

Consequent upon their refusal to obey court order, Enedo General Services Ltd being a law abiding corporate entity was constrained to going back to the magistrate Court for contempt

Consequently, he said, in the suit NO OW/1212/2024 between Enedo General Services Ltd and unknown persons before his Worship T.N.Agumadu Esq, chief magistrate Grade 11 in the magistrate Court of Imo State of Nigeria in the Owerri magisterial district, the Court issued an order as follows; ” having gone through the form 48 and 49 as filed by the plaintiff counsel, and having seen the affidavit of service in the court file, it is the courts ruling that the defendants are defiance to order of Court made on the 2nd day of October 2024, granting possession of the subject matter in this suit to the plaintiff and therefore found guilty of contempt.”

Consequently “the defendants are hereby sentenced each and severally to one month imprisonment at Owerri Correctional centre.”

This conviction was made at Owerri under the seal of Court and the hand of presiding magistrate on the 12th of November 2024 and signed by Kechi Linus Eleazu (Mrs) Director of Court services.

Attempts to reach Mr precious Nwadike and Lambert Ojukwu publishers of the wanton stories for their reaction proved abortive as it was gathered that they have gone into hiding for fear of being arrested and taken to the Correctional Centre.

On the issue of selling the property as alleged by the publishers, the NUJ never sold the property to our company as the agreement between Enedo General Services and NUJ is on lease. The NUJ is still the bona fide owner of the property.