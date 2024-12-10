Court Sends Police To Prison For Disrupting Court Session In Owerri West LGA

By Peter Uzoma

The Customary Court in Orogwe, Owerri West, last Friday sentenced a Policeman, Abubakar Mohammed to two days imprisonment for unlawfully disrupting proceedings while in session.

The Policeman, Abubakar Mohammed, in company of other unidentified persons, had stormed the Court which was in full session to arrest an alleged suspect in the Courtroom thereby causing significant disruption of proceedings.

The pandemonium caused by the invasion temporarily stopped proceedings just as lawyers and litigants threw in their weights to restrain the officer demanding his immediate arrest.

The said Policeman was later over powered and brought before the Court for immediate trial during which he was sentenced to two days of imprisonment for breaching court proceedings. His accompaning colleagues however disappeared.

investigation by Trumpeta revealed that the invaders came from the Ogbaku Divisional Police Headquarters.

When contacted, Henry Okoye, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, stated that the officer involved have been arrested and would face trial for the misconduct. He assured the public that appropriate disciplinary actions would follow.

According to him “the Imo State Police Command is addressing the situation and the officer(s) involved in the unlawfull entering of the Orogwe Customary Court premises to effect an arrest without adhering to due process have been apprehended. They will face trial and necessary disciplinary measures will be taken against them”.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintain law and order within court premises and ensure effective administration of justice in the State.