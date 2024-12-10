Accolades As National Newsbreak Marks 10 Years Of Publishing 

The Amaechi Hall of the highbrow Rockview Hotel Government House Layout Owerri Imo State was upbeat on Saturday December 7, 2024 when Newsleaders Communications Limited publishers of National Newsbreak Newspaper rolled out the drums and cymbals in commemoration of the the 10th anniversary of the company.

Top dignitaries from all walks of life came in droves. The former governor of Imo State and keynote speaker, Dr Ikedi Ohakim was represented by Chief Darlington Uzoahia. The Director General, Imo State Orientation Agency ISOA, Dr. Ethelbert Okere, the Traditional Prime Minister TPM of Egbelu Obube Community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, Okenze George Nkwoji, Chief Henry Ekpe,former Chief Press Secretary CPS to Gov Ikedi Ohakim and Co-publisher TRUMPETA Newspaper and Senior Pastor of Grace Time Assembly International, Rev Dr. Uche Emeghara were also in attendance.

Media practitioners and publishers were not left out. The Chairman of the Imo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Comrade Ifeanyi Nwanguma led a contingent of other media gurus to the occasion.

They included the Chairman of Imo Newspaper Publishers Association,INPA, Chief Declan Anaele, Publisher of Frontline Express Newspaper, Pastor Shirley Munonye; Publisher, The Big Truth Newspaper, Sir Modestus Nwankpa; Chief Emeka Ogaraku, Chris Dimgba, Ike Nwosu, Daniel Opara(Day Jay), Ikenna Orioha, Nnamdi Iheagwaram and host of others.

The former First Lady of Ondo State, HE Dr Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu was represented by Prince Okpokoson Edison. The Imo State champion in the 2024 Maltina Teacher of Year competition, Mrs Kalu Emmanuella Ngozi also graced the occasion.

The occasion held under the distinguished Chairmanship of the three-time member representing Okigwe South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Dr Chike John Okafor who came along with other top politicians.

In his speech, Hon Okafor lauded the Publisher of National Newsbreak Newspaper, Mr. Gele Agbai for his steadfastness, commitment and dedication to the journalism profession and publishing.

The federal legislator also commended the Newsbreak team for their meticulousness which sees each edition turning out better in news presentation and editing.

In his welcome address, Mr. Agbai recalled that National Newsbreak Newspaper was birthed 10 years ago. He described the coming of the newspaper as a prophecy come true.

He noted that the company has faced turbulent moments but has maintained regularity at the newsstands in spite of the challenging times. Agbai vowed that the newspaper would remain a reliable, credible and dependable medium of information dissemination. He ruled out the newspaper serving as a platform for blackmail because the company is conscious of the law of sowing and reaping.

He added that owing to the newspaper ‘s strict adherence to ethics, it has not been slammed with serious litigations.

The keynote speaker, Dr Ohakim also paid glowing tribute to the founder and the company. Speaking through Uzoahia Dr Ohakim identified the challenges facing the print media in the era of internet but submitted that the print media have proven to be reliable sources of news because of their insistence on ethics of the profession.