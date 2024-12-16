Investiture Of The 17th Chairman, NSE Owerri Branch: A Celebration Of Excellence

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Owerri Branch, achieved another significant milestone in its 32-year history on Saturday, November 30th, with the formal investiture of its 17th Chairman, Engr. Sir Chibuike Onyejietu, KSJI. The event, held at the Owerri Engineering Centre, Aladinma, was marked by grandeur and professionalism.

The ceremony included the inauguration of the new executive team, the induction of new members, and the conferment of awards on distinguished personalities in recognition of their service to society and humanity.

Following the formal handover of leadership from the outgoing Chairman, Engr. Dr. Obioma C. Iwuamadi, FNSE, Engr. Onyejietu carried out his first official duty by administering the Oath of Office to the newly constituted 11-member executive committee, thus officially inducting them into the NSE Owerri Branch leadership.

In his inauguration address, Engr. Onyejietu outlined his administration’s strategic priorities, including advocacy and representation, diversity, equity, inclusion, professional development, ethical standards, infrastructure development at the Owerri Engineering Centre, and member welfare. He expressed optimism about fostering a dynamic and supportive engineering community committed to excellence and innovation.

“We will build a legacy of excellence that future generations of engineers will admire,” he pledged, emphasizing transparency, dedication, and passion in his leadership approach.

In an interview with Trumpeta, Engr. Onyejietu stressed the importance of good governance and professional autonomy in Nigeria. He highlighted the role of practitioners in regulating their profession, citing examples of countries like China, Japan, Rwanda, Spain, India etc as models of leveraging engineering expertise for infrastructure development.

The keynote speaker, Engr. Prof. Kingsley Ogueri, addressed the theme, “Standardization of Engineering Practice in Nigeria: The Role of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.” He emphasized the principles of transparency, uniformity, efficiency, relevance, and consistency in engineering standardization. Prof. Ogueri advocated for the NSE to go beyond organizing seminars by implementing measures to ensure artisans apply directives effectively, lobbying for legislative support to monitor and certify engineering works, and ensuring active involvement of core professionals in all engineering-related projects.

Outgoing Chairman Engr. Dr. Iwuamadi reflected on the challenges and successes of his tenure, including securing a ₦20 million project for solar streetlights and boreholes through the Anambra–Imo River Basin Development Authority.

In his welcome address earlier, the Chairman of the Investiture Planning Committee, Engr. Dr. Chris Daniel Onyeka, lauded the Chairman’s pivotal role in advancing the NSE’s objectives and expressed confidence in the incoming administration’s commitment to maintaining high standards of excellence and professionalism.

The ceremony also recognized several distinguished individuals with awards, including Hon Chibuzor Innocent Awurum, Chief Kenechukwu Dozie, Rt. Hon. Nana Opiah, Ichie Sunday Muofunanya, Sir Obodo Bartholomew, Engr Dr Innocent Ochiagha, Engr Dr Obioma Iwuamadi, Prince Chris Ajah, Engr Uzoma Chidi Kenneth, Mr George Eze, Comrade Sir Uchenna Nwokeji, Dr Benjamin Anyanwu and Tgst Ekene Louis Nonyelum among others, for their outstanding contributions to the society.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to engineering excellence and the development of infrastructure to meet societal needs.