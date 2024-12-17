Uzodimma Commends FG For Extending Palliatives To Imo Flood Victims

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has expressed profound gratitude to the Federal Government for providing relief materials to flood victims in the state. The Governor acknowledged the gesture as a lifeline for affected residents, helping them rebuild their lives after the devastating floods.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the distribution of palliatives on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Governor Uzodimma received items such as rice, beans, vegetable oil, cooking stoves, mosquito nets, and beddings from the Federal Government.

The Governor thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented at the event by the Minister for Regional Development, Alhaji Abubakar Momoh, for prioritizing the welfare of flood victims.

He also reassured the public that the palliative distribution committee would ensure that the items reach the intended beneficiaries. Beyond acknowledging the Federal Government’s support, Uzodimma urged for a more comprehensive approach to addressing environmental challenges in the Niger Delta. He called on oil companies to mitigate the environmental damage caused by their activities, including floods, and appealed for measures such as creek dredging and the cessation of gas flaring to prevent future disasters.

In his remarks, Minister Abubakar Momoh revealed that Imo State was the seventh out of nine Niger Delta states to benefit from the palliative program. He emphasized President Tinubu’s commitment to alleviating the plight of flood victims and ensuring that relief materials reach the targeted population.

The event, which took place in Owerri, attracted several dignitaries, including Deputy Governor Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Minister for Innovation Science and Technology Chief Uche Nnaji, and other notable stakeholders.