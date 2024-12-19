Four Suspended Imo Lawmakers Abandoned Six Months After? 

Nothing is being heard about four members of the Imo State House of Assembly handed indefinite suspension by the state legislature.

In July this year, there was unhealthy development when the following members; Sam Otuibe ( Ahiazu), Henry Agbasonu ( Ezinihitte) Chidi Ogbunikpa (Okigwe ) and Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West) were sent packing for what this newspaper gathered is not far from plot to impeach the leadership of the House.

Six months after the hammer fell on them, Trumpeta noticed that nothing about the four suspended members have been heard again in the House fuelling suspicion that they may have been abandoned.

With the House likey to embark on Christmas break, it is certain that the suspended lawmakers will carry over the suspension till next year.

Efforts to reach the House leadership for comments cannot be reached as at the time of this report.