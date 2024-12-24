Prada Uzodimma, Co-Founder, Ability Life Initiative, Holds Outreach Program For Persons With Albinism

On 10th of December 2024, in Owerri, the Founders of The Ability Life Initiative (TALI), Mrs. Oprah Uzodimma-Ohaeri and Barr. Prada Uzodimma, hosted Sensitization and Outreach Program for Persons With Albinism (PWA).

This event held in Owerri is the Second of its kind following a Successful first edition held at FCT, Abuja. This is because the Founders of TALI are passionately committed towards bridging the gap for Persons With Disabilities across board.

In a release signed and made available to our reporter in Owerri on Tuesday, the “Founders of TALI, Mrs. Oprah Uzodimma-Ohaeri and Barr. Prada Uzodimma, are proud indigenes of Imo State, who were honored to bring this impactful initiative home.

“The event was graced by distinguished quests, including Dr. Emehibe Samuelson, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, on Special Citizens, Dr. (Lady) Chinonyerem Edomobi Nonye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Pastor Ibegbulem Victor, President, Albinism Association of Nigeria, Imo State chapter, the representatives from Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), other Media Outfits and the Consultant who led the training, Mrs. Adizet Sedi.

“Participants were equipped with veritable knowledge on their Unique Skincare Needs who received Protective Sleeves and Sunscreens.

“Persons With Albinism face distinctive challenges and we remain dedicated to supporting their well – being and celebrating the diversity of their beauty”.