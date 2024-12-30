Onuimo Lawmaker, James Esile Happy With Uzodimma’s Legacies

..Charges Ndi Imo To Celebrate Governor’s Giant Strides Unceasingly

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently enticed by the positive overall turnaround in the governance of Imo State from the year 2020 till date, under the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, one of the progressive minded lawmakers of the Imo State 10th House, Hon Chief Uba James Esile has given the governor unfettered accolades for job well done.

Esile in his eulogies described the governor as the best gift to happen to Ndi Imo.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri on Sunday, the Onuimo House of Assembly Member stated that Uzodimma through his vision and passion for the promotion of humanity and selfless services has transformed the State for better.

Adding that in all facets of governance, Uzodimma has done exceptionally well, hence, deserves all the commendations he receive.

Also speaking, Hon Esile, who doubles as the Imo State President of the Fresh Air Movement, one of the most viable political platforms that rooted for Uzodimma in 2019, said, under Governor Hope Uzodimma, Imo State breaths fresh air in quality education, quality infrastructure at both rural and urban areas, quality health care scheme/ insurance.

Not forgetting Uzodimma’s efforts to the improvement of lives through the strengthening of security apparatuses with vehicles and adequate welfare packages.

Hon Esile added that, at the initial stage of the 3R administration, security was the greatest challenge; however, through Uzodimma’s resilience, he was able to arrest the insecurity menace.

On the serenity of Imo State environment, the Onuimo legislator gave kudos to the governor for guaranteeing a safe Christmas celebrations devoid of any ugly incident.

Speaking further, he lauded the governor for the a judicious use of the 2024 appropriation budget to the service of Imo State, as well as extolled him for the thorough presentation of the 2025 budget estimate.

According to Esile, Uzodimma has proven to be meticulous with State funds and exerting them appropriately to what it was meant for.

For addressing the salient needs of the State in the budget, Esile was happy with the governor for a well thought out budget estimate.

He said, “Under the 3R administration, Imo State hs become construction site. There are durable and quality roads at every nook and crannies of the State. The Owerri -Orlu, Owerri/Umuahia, Owerri/Okigwe major roads are evident of the wonders of Governor Hope Uzodimma. Even my area, we are experiencing first ever road and solar street lights. We owe him a big thanks”.

Not only that, he described Uzodimma as a go-getter whose style of governance has positioned Imo State in the road map for growth and development that other States of the federation borrow some leaf from.

He affirmed the first tenure administration under the watch of Governor Hope Uzodimma as a huge success given the litany of projects recorded so far.

Believing that the second administration would further consolidate on the goals of the first tenure, Chief Esile tasked all hands to be on deck in giving the governor the undivided support needed to govern the State seamlessly to greater heights.

“What other States are jubilating today is what our own Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma had done for us Imolites in his first tenure and with more of the projects underway in his second tenure”, said he.

Some of the achievements of the governor are as follows:

1. HEALTH CARE:

a. 305 Primary Health Care Center renovations.

b. Reconstruction of Imo State Specialist Center.

c. Construction of Imo State Civil Servant’s Health care facility.

d. Establishment of Imo State Civil service health insurance scheme.

e. COVID 19 Isolation Center.

f. 27 Imo State Mobile Clinics.

g. Revitalization of Umuguma General Hospital.

h. Provision of 27 ambulances.

i. Attracted the proposed infection prevention and control centre at Imsuth to be built by Seplat.

j. Construction of gigantic General Hospitals in the three ISOPADEC Areas of Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta, Oru East LGAs.

2. CIVIL SERVICE REFORM:

a. Provision of free public shuttle buses to the civil servants.

b. Establishment of Imo State Civil Service Health Insurance Scheme.

c. Construction of Imo State Civil Servant’s Health Care facility.

d. Provision of cars to Permanent Secretaries and Judges.

e. Establishment of Imo State Data Management Centre.

f. Training and re-training of Civil Servants.

g. Promotion of Civil Servants which was last done in 2013.

h. Payment of 13th month salary which has never been done in the history of Imo State.

3. PROMPT PAYMENT OF PENSIONS AND GRATUITIES.

4. EDUCATION:

a. Construction of new Imo State Polytechnic Omuma.

b. Reconstruction of Imo State University Teaching Hospital, IMSUTH, Orlu.

c. 305 School renovations.

d. Imo State College of Medicine.

e. Construction of Imo State University department of Pharmacy.

f. Upgrade of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education to a University status.

g. Bid to establish Orlu and Okigwe branches of Government College.

5. ON HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT:

a. Imo State Youths Entrepreneurship Workshop.

b. Spice making Skill Acquisition For Imo Women.

c. Imo Youths Cosmetology, Computer, Fashion and Design Skills Acquisition Program.

d. Empowerment of 15 thousand Imo youths with 250 thousand naira start-up capital.

e. Empowerment of 5000 Imo youths with smart android phones for digital economy.

f. Skillupimo program that has empowered Imo indigenes with Laptops for start-up.

6. INFRASTRUCTURE:

a. Construction and reconstruction of 64 roads across Imo state including Orlu/Owerri, Owerri/Okigwe roads.

b. Reconstruction of Imo state House of Assembly complex with the state-of-the-art equipping.

c. Construction of Imo state new Exco Hall.

d. Reconstruction of Imo State Governor’s lodge.

d. Imo State Urban renewal program.

e. Construction of balloon technology for erosion control.

f. Construction of the Oguta-Omuma-Okporo road.

g. Secondary School Blocks in almost all the Wards in the 3 LGAs of ISOPADEC (Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta and Oru East).

7. ECONOMY:

a. Construction of new Eke-Ukwu market.

b. Recovery of Imo Standard shoe.

c. Establishment of Imo State fashion hub.

d. Improve IGR

e. Dredging of the Orashi River.

f. The vision of making Oguta a Trade Fair zone.

8. SECURITY:

a. Special assistance to victims of insecurity.

b. Provision of over 300 security vans and more.

c. Provision of special security vans to NPF.

d. Prioritizing the welfare and safety of Imo residents.

9: LEGISLATION:

a. Law to establish the Imo State Micro, Small and Medium Industries Development Agency and other related matters.

b. Establishing a Bureau to Coordinate, Supervise and Monitor projects undertaken by Donors/ Development Partners in Imo State and other related matters.

c. Imo State Administration Of Criminal bill No 2 of 2020 (ISACJL, 2020).

d. Imo State Revenue Administration (Amendment) law 2020.

e. Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) (VAPP) law.

f. Establish the Imo Security Organization to complement the efforts of the Federal Security agencies in the maintenance of law and order.

g. The land Administration and Imo Geographic establishment services.

h. Repealed the law which stops former Governors, their deputies and Speakers and deputies from receiving pensions and gratuities.

i. Licensing and Control of Oil Mills in Imo State.

j. Traditional Institutions, Community Government Council and other matters thereof (the law is meant to repeal the draconian Community Government Council (CGC) law.

k. Imo waste management law.

l. Litany of new Laws passed by the 10th House and assented by the Governor

m. Motions that scaled through

n. Cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

10. PUBLIC UTILITY:

a. Revitalization of Otammiri water scheme.

b. Installation of over 10,000 street lights across the state

c. Establishment of Imo state emergency call centre.

d. Revitalization of Orlu/Isieke/ power line.

e. Revitalization of Owerri sub station.

f. Rural electrification program.

g. Establishment of Imo state waste management and recycling agency.

11. RECOVERY:

a. Recovery of Eastern Palm University and its conversion to K.O Mbadiwe University, Ogboko.

b. Recovery of 33 oil wells belonging to Imo State.

c. Recovery of over 2 hectares of land and other public facilities belonging to the State government.

d. Recovery of Imo State advance school of Nursing Orlu.

e. Recovery of new market Amakohia.

f. Recovery of Royal Spring Palm.

12. AGRICULTURE:

a. Rehabilitation of Adapalm.

b. Rehabilitation of Achara-ubo farm.

c. Lunching of one youth one farm project.

13. SPORTS:

a. Recovery of Imo State Dan Anyiam. Stadium with Bets International Facilities

b. Trophies won by the Heartland Football Club and Queens.

c. Four Imo women called up for the Super Falcons at the Women World Cup 2023.

d. Donation of brand new spinter buses, Hiace buses and coaster buses to Hearltland FC.

REGARDLESS that the second tenure is barely a year old, the governor has set work in motion through the approval of the following gigantic project;

a. Ongoing construction of the Assumpta roundabout flyover in the heart of Owerri for the aim of easing off traffic.

b. Ongoing renovation of the Dan Anyiam stadium.

c. The building and energizing of the Gas plant for electricity generation for the entire Imo State, sited at Ohaji area of the State.

d. Crime free 2024 yuletide season

“May I also seize this golden opportunity to further commend the governor for his avowed commitment to the development of our dear Imo State through his tireless endeavours and purposeful leadership evidenced in the ongoing projects across the State but not limited to the following”;

•The Orlu/Mgbe/Akokwa/Uga Road

•Ihiala/Banana Junction/Eziachi Road, Orlu

•Avu/Obosima/Adapalm Plantation Road

•Owerri/Mbaise/Umuahia Road

•The Cardiovascular Centre sited in IMSUTH, Orlu

•Assumpta Cathedral Roundabout Flyover

•IICC Conference Centre, Owerri, recently named after our late sage, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

•Mgbidi/Okporo/Orlu Road

•Nkume/Umuowa/Orlu Road

•Government House Annex, Orlu

•Ihiagwa/Obinze Bridge Road Project

•Owerri Modern Abattoir, Naze, Owerri

•Ongoing reconstruction of Imo Concorde Hotel

•Construction of Waste Recycling Plant, Owerri

•Construction of Alaba Market, Owerri Access Road.

Among other achievements too numerous to mention.

However, Hon James Esile charged communities, groups, organisations to make it morally right to always commend the governor at all times given by his giant strides in Imo State.