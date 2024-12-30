Tochil Group, Mingtong Sign  MoU For Multimillion Dollar Solar Power Energy Investment In Nigeria 

By Onyekachi Eze

Two giants in the global investment sector, the Tochil Group and the Mingtong Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) prior to the commencement of a multi million dollar Solar Power Energy Investment in Nigeria.

While Tochil Group is owned by a Nigerian born Ambassador and business maverick, Dr. Tochil Nwaneri, Mingtong Group is managed by Chinese partners.

The signing of the MoU by the Joint Venture Partnership Team was held in China at the weekend.

Mingtong Group CEO, Ms Chen Yufang Eva, alongside the staff was present at the MoU signing ceremony.

According to information garnered from the Chairman of TOCHIL GROUP, Amb. Tochil Nwaneri, the official agreement between his entity, TOCHIL NEW ENERGY INVESTMENT LTD, and his Chinese Partner, Mingtong Group, was aimed at streamlining the work itineraries.

He added that the MoU signed is a legal bond that will guarantee a seamless working relationship and understanding between the two companies.

Sequel to this, Amb. Nwaneri disclosed that Mingtong Group’s delegation will be visiting Nigeria within the first quarter of 2025 to identify offices in both Lagos and Abuja with showrooms.

It was learnt that while Lagos and Abuja take the first lead, other states, individuals, corporate organizations and government bodies wishing to key into the solar energy system to be introduced are free to do so.

The showroom in Lagos is said to serve as a commercial hub tentatively while other areas come up as time progresses.

According to Nwaneri, his choice of Solar Power Energy for Nigeria at this time stemmed from the desire for renewable energy and uninterrupted power supply.

He cited that being a noiseless and non pollutant, solar power energy is in vogue globally given by its unquestionable benefits.

The diplomat of Oru East LGA, Imo State origin highlighted that in few years to come, solar energy will take over, hence the need for all Nigerians to embrace it for both residential, industrial and public usage.

Amb. Nwaneri assured, they will not only serve optimally the needs of populated Nigerians on Solar Power Energy services, but will keep their doors wide open for more partnerships.

Recall that Tochil Group has made a name in different fora towards the service of the people.

The conglomerate cuts across confectioneries, construction, engineering, banking and finance, among others.

Recently, Tochil Group also attracted foreign investors to Nigeria who were eager to delve into education grant to Nigeria, agriculture, and automobile assembling plant.