Alatia Community In Ngor Okpala Marks Alatia Day, As Eze Uduhirinwa Celebrates Event 

…Traditional Prime Minister Reels Out Progress; Challenges

By :Nkama Chioma

It was a memorable day for the people of Alatia autonomous community, in Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State on December 28,2024 as it marked the Alatia Day celebration.

In upholding the custom and tradition of the great people of Alatia autonomous community, the annual celebration was held for the people of the area both home and in diaspora, to mark the day they became one of the gazetted autonomous communities in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

His Royal Highness, Eze Benneth Osinachi Uduhirinwa, the Atia 1 of Alatia Autonomous Community, appreciated the people for coming to witness the event as well as identifying with the community is doing.

The welcome address presented by Alatia Autonomous Community was read by the Traditional Prime Minister, Engr .Prince Andy Nkwocha, Prince Nkocha recognized the efforts of their illustrious sons and daughters who are contributing meaningfully to the developmental projects in Alatia community . Specific mention was made about the efforts of HRH Eze B.O Uduhirinwa Atia 1 ,Dr. Ekenna Elike, Engr Emeka Amariri, CSPEmma Nwankwo, The. Traditional Prime Minister of Alatia, Chief Collins Chigbu, amongst others.

Trumpeta correspondent at the venue learnt that in the previous years, the community made some progress which includes attracting developmental projects through Zion Prayer Ministry and Imo State Government through the help of Sen Hope Uzodinma and Hon.Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Head, Political Bureau and Legal Adviser to the governor/commissioner of lands who incidentally is an illustrious son of Mbaishi.

Also, it was gathered that, the state government wants development in Mbaishi reason why it welcomed Evang.Ebuka Obi to be a development partner to help establish standard Hospital, Secondary and Tertiary Institutions institutions, electricity to Alatia Autonomous Community, good road networks that would link Alatia to others,free medical care to everybody from the above mentioned communities, amongst others.

The Traditional Prime Minister mentioned, some of the challenges facing the communities which includes; difficulty in electing community leaders for chieftaincy conferment,

Lack of Political Assembly Summit which has caused them to be sidelined,lack of constitutional review which has been elapsed since 8 years ago and Insecurity.

Some of the progress he mentioned was peaceful election of Mr .Everest Chike as youth leader, Mrs Blessing Annunobi as woman leader,Solar energy electrification project which was made possible by HRH Eze Benneth Osinachi Uduhirinwa Atia 1 of Alatia,the traditional Prime Minister Prince Andy Nkwocha and Chief Ikechi Anaejionu Okuamaoke 1 of Amala including others.

The chairman of the occasion, Mr Odinaka Ukaonu frowned seriously at the state of Alatia as he pleaded with political leaders in their midst to use their political position to attract development

Highlight of the day was a minute of silence given to their departed colleagues who fought for the actualization of Alatia Autonomous Community.

Special Guests of Honour

Dr.Mathew Nwogu, Member representing Ngor-Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal House Of Representative,

Chief Hon.Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Prime Minister Eziama Autonomous Community and head of political bureau/ Legal adviser to Imo State Government,Rev .Fr.Kennedy representing Zion Ministry,Engr.Prince Andy Nkwocha the Traditional Prime Minister,CSP Emma Nwankwo PG Alatia Autonomous Community,mr Odinaka Ukaonu the chairmen of the occasion ,Youth leader Everest Chike

amongst others.