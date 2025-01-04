John Chijioke Ekeocha Emerges New President

……As Ulakwo Ancient Kingdom Elects New Executive
The People of Ulakwo Ancient Kingdom in a very peaceful and serene atmosphere has elected her new Leadership, the election which took Place on the 26th of December, 2024 at Ulakwo Civic centre saw the emergence of Nze John Chijioke Ekeocha and 9 others. The Election was also witnessed by de Cream la Cream in Ulakwo top amongst are
1. High Chief Henry Njoku (Harritex) Ike Oha 1 of Ulakwo
2. Nze Prof. Paul Oguwuike
3. Nze Ayo Oparaocha (Uga 2 of Ulakwo)
4. High Chief Aloysius Chizobam Anyanwu
5. Hon. Onyeka Donald, the councillor representing OAU ward and the Majority Leader Owerri North Council
6. Hon. Ibe Akalonu, Vice Chairman Ulakwo Development Union
Making his acceptance Speech, the Newly elected President Nze John on behalf of his team, Pledged to partner with relevant authorities in tackling insecurity in the area, he also assured his People of a responsive and transparent Leadership. The highlight of the Ceremony was fund Raising for the smooth take off of the new Leadership.
On his Path, the Traditional Ruler of the Community, His Royal Majesty, Eze Nnanna Oparaochaekwe, Ebubedike 2 of Ulakwo while bestowing his Royal blessing committed to Working in synergy with the new Leadership towards the betterment of the Community!
The newly Elected Executives include;
1. President General
Nze John Ekeocha
Umuovum Ulakwo
2. Vice President
Hon. Ibe Akalonu
Ndiama Ulakwo
3. Secretary General
Mr. Peter Ibeto
Obokwu Ulakwo
4. Assistant Secretary
Mr. Ngamdi Henry
Umuajaka Ulakwo
5. Treasurer
Mr. Francis Alaribe
Umuajaka Ulakwo
6. Financial Secretary
Engr. Emmanuel Chima
Ndiama Ulakwo
7. Assistant Financial Secretary
Mr. Francis Njoku
Umuovum Ulakwo
8. Public Relations Officer
Mr. Anaeme Innocent
Urban Ulakwo
9. Provost
Mr. Goodluck Ijeoma (Branco)
10. Legal Adviser
Barr. Henry Nnanna Anukam
Ubokwu Ulakwo
