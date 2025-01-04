John Chijioke Ekeocha Emerges New President

……As Ulakwo Ancient Kingdom Elects New Executive

The People of Ulakwo Ancient Kingdom in a very peaceful and serene atmosphere has elected her new Leadership, the election which took Place on the 26th of December, 2024 at Ulakwo Civic centre saw the emergence of Nze John Chijioke Ekeocha and 9 others. The Election was also witnessed by de Cream la Cream in Ulakwo top amongst are

1. High Chief Henry Njoku (Harritex) Ike Oha 1 of Ulakwo

2. Nze Prof. Paul Oguwuike

3. Nze Ayo Oparaocha (Uga 2 of Ulakwo)

4. High Chief Aloysius Chizobam Anyanwu

5. Hon. Onyeka Donald, the councillor representing OAU ward and the Majority Leader Owerri North Council

6. Hon. Ibe Akalonu, Vice Chairman Ulakwo Development Union

Making his acceptance Speech, the Newly elected President Nze John on behalf of his team, Pledged to partner with relevant authorities in tackling insecurity in the area, he also assured his People of a responsive and transparent Leadership. The highlight of the Ceremony was fund Raising for the smooth take off of the new Leadership.

On his Path, the Traditional Ruler of the Community, His Royal Majesty, Eze Nnanna Oparaochaekwe, Ebubedike 2 of Ulakwo while bestowing his Royal blessing committed to Working in synergy with the new Leadership towards the betterment of the Community!

The newly Elected Executives include;

1. President General

Nze John Ekeocha

Umuovum Ulakwo

2. Vice President

Hon. Ibe Akalonu

Ndiama Ulakwo

3. Secretary General

Mr. Peter Ibeto

Obokwu Ulakwo

4. Assistant Secretary

Mr. Ngamdi Henry

Umuajaka Ulakwo

5. Treasurer

Mr. Francis Alaribe

Umuajaka Ulakwo

6. Financial Secretary

Engr. Emmanuel Chima

Ndiama Ulakwo

7. Assistant Financial Secretary

Mr. Francis Njoku

Umuovum Ulakwo

8. Public Relations Officer

Mr. Anaeme Innocent

Urban Ulakwo

9. Provost

Mr. Goodluck Ijeoma (Branco)

10. Legal Adviser

Barr. Henry Nnanna Anukam

Ubokwu Ulakwo

(Powered by Hon. Onyeka Donald councillor representing OAU ward and the Majority Leader, Owerri North Council)