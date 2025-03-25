Horror In Oguta: Suspected Yahoo Ritualists Invade Area

There has been palpable tension in the quiet Umuotumowuru Umuebee village of Ejemekwuru autonomous community Oguta LGA following the butchering of a young lady, in her late twenties for ritual purposes.

An eyewitness who spoke to this Reporter on condition of anonymity, said a young man by name Chibuzo Duru had returned from town to his village Umuotumowuru Umuebee, Oguta LGA, last Monday evening, accompanied by a female friend and another young man presumably his friend too.

The narrator said Chibuzo Duru, popularly called Mikijan, the other young man and the lady had gone to bed, seamlessly, in the same room.

However, at about 3.30am, that last Monday, a distress shout by a female was heard in the room where the trio slept.

The shout attracted Mikijan’s mother, Vicky, to the room but she had to retreat following a threat by the said Chibuzo, her second son.

The poor woman out of fear went back to her apartment but courageously alerted a male neighbour who made straight to Chibuzo’s room.

The man on getting there, knocked severally and got Chibuzo’s attention as he (Chibuzo) queried him (the unwanted visitor) ” how many times have I come to meditate when you quarrel with your wife”? The man left and went back to his house.

Around 4pm in the morning, Chibuzo(Mikijan) and his other friend had dealt many matchet blows on the lady with them and were about depositing her butchered body in a plantation 15 yards away when Chibuzo’s mother raised alarm. Traces of blood followed the culprits from the room to where the duo dumped the lady. Little did they reason that the lady they dumped, fully naked with only bra and bangles, still had life in her.

Before people could gather Chibuzo and his male friend had fled the family compound to an undisclosed destination. Unfortunately, Chibuzo fled leaving his handset and ATM card behind.

Our narrator said the people of Umuotumowuru Umuebee Ejemekwuru are currently fleeing the village for fear of arrest.

Among the early callers to the scene, that last Monday morning, was the Community’s Prime Minister

Chief Nicholas Anosike (aka million ) who assured that the culprit and his friend must surely be fished out. That later turned out to be prophetic.

Arrangements were quickly made for the lady to be rushed to the FMC Owerri with the security personnel put on the alert.

On arrival to the scene, the security personnel whisked Chibuzo’s mother away leaving the father behind because of his hearing problems.

Around 12 midnight, last Tuesday, Chibuzo courageously sneaked into the village to pick his phone and ATM card. He was seen and within seconds words had gone round which led to his arrest by the vigilante in the community.

Fortunately, at the FMC, the lady is gradually coming back to life and has been able utter some words which led to connecting her relations.

A hospital source said the lady whose real names had not been made public is from Mbano. The source said, though aggrieved, the relations said they have been looking for the lady who had remained incommunicado since seven years.

Chibuzo Duru (Mikijan) is currently helping the Police in Owerri in their investigations.