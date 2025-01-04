Chichi/Kelechi Traditional Wedding Ceremony Taggged “Vee-Kel’s 2025” Holds In Style

It was all joy and excitement galore as the family of Unegbu, Umudim Kindred, Umugakwo Umuoba , Obibi Uratta in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State gave her daughter, Ms. Chidera Vivian Unegbu to Mr Kelechi Anyanwu of Obiudo Akabo in the Ikeduru Local Government Area also of Imo State in a traditional wedding ceremony well attended by a cross section of the larger society including friends and well-wishers of both families.

The ceremony took place at the doorstep of the Unegbu family compound.

Blessing the couple, father of the bride, Sir Hendrix Unegbu (KSJI) prayed unto them thus: “to live happily, pro-create and nurse their children well in the fear of God . Only God, will take care of you. God will bless you people. God will provide for you, God will secure you. Kelechi is my son. Chichi is my daughter” Everything you want will be given to you by God the Alpha and Omega”. He concluded prayerfully.

On her part, mother of the bride, Lady Doris Unegbu released her blessing thus: “God will bless you. It will be well with you in the morning and in the evening. By this time next nine months, I will come for your new-born baby naming ceremony,” she concluded.

Earlier before the benediction, the bride was ushered into the ceremony arena by her _Ashebies_ to bid welcome to guests and in the second time, in her best traditional wedding costume, she received from her father a cup of palm wine to search out her husband in the midst of the crowd for presentation at his feet for blessings.

In his introductory remark much earlier, Head of Umudim kindred, Mr Ckukwuma Amadi thanked the Lord, Father Almighty for the marriage opportunity praying that their daughter, Chichi will abundantly deliver multitude of blessings in her new home to the glory of God.

In an unusually rare manner, the parent Church of Sir/Lady Hendrix Unegbu, KSJI, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, MCC Road, had her Echocs of St. Cecila Choir organized a choir parade up till 8:00 pm on the eve of the traditional wedding ceremony as a show of solidarity and support to God’s visitation upon the Unegbu family on the latest blessing from above.

Personalities that graced the occasion included: members of Knights of St. John’s International (KSJI), Commandery 777 Uratta, the entire body of Umudim Kindred, the Obiudo Akabo in-laws, friends and well-wishers.