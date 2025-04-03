Alleged Land Grabbing: Caution Commissioner For Lands Now — Akpelu Family Cries To Governor Uzodimma 

…As Ohaji-Egbema Youths Spit Fire Against Onuegbu

…..I Execute Only Governor’s Directives, Says Onuegbu

The Akpelu family of Nkarahia in Ohaji-Egbema LGA of Imo State has called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to caution his Commissioner for Lands, Enyinna Onuegbu, over his alleged involvement in the plot to illegally seize their legally owned 18,000-plot Estate in the community.

Mr. Francis Akpelu, who spoke to Pressmen accused the Commissioner of conniving with Land speculators and a few Government officials to override a Supreme Court judgment that had affirmed their ownership of the land.

“We are calling on Governor Uzodimma to immediately caution or sack his Commissioner for Lands if he continues to act against the law. The Supreme Court has spoken, and yet, this land-grabbing operation is still ongoing under his watch,” Francis Akpelu stated.

The said land, which was the subject of Suit Number SC/250/2005, is said to was lawfully awarded to Matthew Akpelu after a long legal battle that began with a ruling by Justice Njiribeako of the Imo State High Court in 1996, later upheld by the Supreme Court.

Despite this, the family claims that Imo Govt officials have mobilized military personnel to forcefully take possession of their land.

Adding to the growing tension, the Ohaji-Egbema Youth Movement (OEYM), led by Comrade Gerald Ukah, has warned that any breakdown of law and order in the area over the land issue should be blamed on Commissioner Onuegbu if the alleged land grab is not stopped immediately.

“This is a direct attack on our people. If the government refuses to listen and stop this injustice, we will not be responsible for what happens next. We know Governor Uzodimma. He is a good man and our brother. Those trying to give him a bad name must be stopped. The Commissioner for Lands should be held accountable if things escalate.,” Ukah declared.

The matter is said to have sparked outrage across Imo State, with Legal Experts, Civil Society Organizations, and Community Leaders demanding an immediate investigation. Many are urging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to look into the alleged collusion between Imo Government officials and Land Speculators.

Observers say the Governor’s response to this case will determine how he deals with issues of corruption within his Administration, as his Government has previously vowed to combat Land Racketeering in the State.

Reacting to the allegation while speaking to our Reporter,the Commissioner for Lands Chief(Bar) Enyinna Unegbu said that all the stories regarding the said land is unfounded and lack merit.

He maintained that there is a Land at Nkarahia in Ohaji/Egbema LGA Imo State Government is acquiring for Public purpose.

He added that he is the Honourable Commissioner for Lands working under the Governor of Imo whose directives he listens to and not gossips or allegations from groups and Individuals.

” I am the Honourable Commissioner for Lands and I execute the directives of his Excellency the Governor of Imo State” Commissioner Onuegbu said.