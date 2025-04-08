Akuneme ,  Awomamma Leaders Hail  Governor Uzodinma For Re-awarding Awo — Okwudor Road

By Amaechi chidinma

The pioneer President of Awomamma Development Forum,

Imo state (worldwide), Chief Tony Akuneme and Leaders of Awomamma community have extolled the Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma CON, for re awarding the Awomamma – okwudor road after a long period of abandonment .

Chief Akuneme revealed that the road has been abandoned for two years by the Chinese contractors whose engineers were kidnapped twice along that axis.

The respected Community leader in a Press release signed by himself and Elder Aloy Nnawugo on behalf of Awomamma Leaders of Thought, acknowledged that ” Though it may appear simple and normal for government to fix infrastructure in various communities , Governor Uzodinma has really done well “

The Press statement credited to Awomamma leaders of Thought who poured encomium also highlighted , a situation where one’s community is singled out for such a critical infrastructure among over 600 other autonomous communities, which calls for appreciation of the government in power.

Awomamma stakeholders further averred that if previous administrations had utilized half of their resources judiciously, the issue of basic amenities would have been a thing of the past.

In futherance , Chief Akuneme used the opportunity to appreciate Governor Uzodinma for appointing indigenes of Awomamma into key positions in government especially the MD of the State Oil Development Commission (Chief Austin Onyedebelu) and the Imo State Transport company (Hon Uche Obiozor).

He equally implored the Imo state Governor not to forget the ultra modern Awomamma Civic center built by the state government in 2023, which he hinted , is yet to be furnished and Commissioned.