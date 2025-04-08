Ngor Okpala Customary Court Moved To Owerri Over Insecurity, Bad Road 

The Ngor Okpala Customary Court located inside the Old Court Premises, Umuneke, Ngor Okpala Local Government Headquarter has been relocated to Owerri.

Investigation carried out by TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER unveiled that the Court is now temporarily

located inside Customary Court Of Appeal premises in the State Capital, Owerri.

It was learnt that reasons for moving the Court outside Ngor Okpala is due to the recent activities of rampaging Kidnappers operating on the Aba/ Owerri Express Road,along the Ngor Okpala axis.

Sources said that Judges and Lawyers complained about the safety of their lives under the scary situation.

Trumpeta also was informed that the dangerous state of roads leading to the Council Headquarter, Umuneke,contributed in the relocation of the court.

On the spot investigation showed that Ngor Okpala LGA

has no accessible route to the Headquarter as the two link roads to the Headquarter have been cut off.

“The road leading through Ihitte is not motorable and the other one through Ulakwo by Nguru is the worst road in Nigeria” a Staff of the LGA told our Reporter.

Although there is remedial work going on at the Ihitte route, but many see it to degenerate to death trap soon immediately the rain steps in.

That of Nguru is completely abandoned and would only need the State Government or Federal intervention for it to function again.

Meanwhile there are indications that the Court would be relocated to Umuneke when both challenges are handled.

Already the activities of the Kidnappers have been recently contained as Security Posts are now on that part of Aba/Owerri road twenty four hours a day.