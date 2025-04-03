2027 Guber: Rumpus In Imo Political Circe Over Statement Of Uzodimma’s Commissioner, COC Akaolisa

There is uneasy calm in some political quarters in Imo State following the comment credited to one of the commissioners serving in the administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma.

C.O.C Akaolisa, a serving commissioner in the Imo State and a strong ally of Uzodimma, has polluted the political sir with a statement credited to him over who becomes Uzodimma’s successor in 2027.

Akaolisa, who has been Uzodimma’s strong force and commissioner from 2020 till date was quoted to have told an Owerri based media house that only those who were part of the process that stopped former governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha in 2020 will succeed the incumbent.

The headline of the newspaper reads; “COC Akaolisa throws bombshell; Anybody who didn’t join in wrestling power from Okorocha should not think of succeeding Uzodimma”

Since the newspaper hit the newstands, divergent comments have been trailing the position of Akaolisa, from Orsu, in Orlu Zone part of the state.

Trumpeta investigation after the Akaolisa outburst shows that there is fear among key payers of other zones worried about the sanctity of the promised Charter of Equity Uzodimma has been drawing ahead the next governorship election. Should the charter of equity hold as stated by Uzodimma, Owerri and Okigwe zones stand a chance than Orlu Zone where the incumbent and his predecessor are from.

The words from Akaolisa, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General have sent shivers down the spines of other zones who feel there could be a volte face on the Charter of Equity by Uzodimma when the race for his successor begins.

Trumpeta can recall that just few weeks ago, another of Uzodimma’s Commissioner and personal aide, Hon Mbadiwe Emelumba had dismissed the Charter of Equity as not a binding force since it is not a law. Emelumba’s stance is based on what he termed violation of the process in 2023/24 Uzodimma kept drumming for the Charter of Equity for his second term.

With Akaolisa’s new song, indications are rife that Okorocha may jettison the policy since his close allies think different about the Charter of Equity.

Already, this newspaper learnt that various socio-cultural and political groups in Owerri and Orlu Zones are taking critical review of the what Uzodimma’s allies are saying over implementation of the Charter of Equity in 2027.