Marriage Solemnization: Diamond Brothers Club Int’l Rejoices With Emeka Obidimma As He Weds Victory Obioma Jan 4th 

..Lord Mayor Uchenna Anozie Says Marriage Is From God

A notable Social Club known as Diamond Brothers International Club South Africa, has sent best wishes to her noble but gentle member Hon Emeka Casmire OBIDIMMA as he walks down the aisle with his hearthrobe, Miss Oluebube Victory Obioma on Saturday,4th of January 2025(Tomorrow).

The wedding solemnization will take place at St Joseph’s Catholic chaplaincy CATOL, Imo State University, Owerri.

The reception will hold at the popular Art Novua Event Centre, Port Harcourt, by Imo House of Assembly junction, Owerri.

The Executive Lord Mayor Uchenna Anozie while speaking with Newsmen in owerri described the celebrant as a humble and jolly good fellow with panache that attracts all and Sundry.

He averred that the bridegroom is so gentle and a family man who can take good care of his wife as examplified by his magnanimous heart within the Diamond family where he has been a friend of all in unity of purpose and love.

He assures that entire Diamond Brothers International club family will be with him to show solidarity.

Speaking further, Lord Mayor Uchenna Anozie appreciated his Vice Mayor-elect Hon Theo Mmeremukwu for his unique style in mobilizing Diamond South Africa and other Executives and critical Stakeholders who are on ground in Owerri to be witnesses at the wedding of one of their own.

In no special order,to be present include the

Out going V Mayor Abba Amarachukwu,Incoming Vice Mayor Theo Mmeremukwu, who leads the delegation team from South Africa.

Other hierarchies are SG Henry Osuagwu, Hon Chinedu Nnabuke, Hon Melvin Onyedu, ,Duke Chijioke Nwanneri, Chancellor Chidi Anyanwu, Chancellor Douglas Alozie, National Lord Cardinal Chidi Ewurum(In view) National & International Grand Patron Okenze Francis Igbo,PhD (in view),Hon Patron Paschal Davies(in view) Hon Ifeanyi Udenyi, Hon Ifeanyi Chianumba, Diala Chidubem, Hon Godwin Eneh,Hon Sixtus Nwanewuihe,Hon Michael Aloma(Welfare chief ),Hon Onyeka O.Onyeka.

Other members of repute in attendance who are to be witnesses of the marriage are : Hon Bruno Oparaocha, Nze Ugo Achonye, Anthony Ike (Paw Paw) Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka, Emma Agim, Chimezie Njoku,Benarld Njoku, Kingsley Omuzo, Hon Bobo Ukiwe,Charles Nzeribe, Ugochukwu Ebere, Izu Okoro, Prince Udemezuo, TPM Regent Okorocha, Patron Chinasa Osuala, Uche A Uche, Don Richard Madu,Steve Iwu,Deacon Christian Ukpoagu, Godspower Nnadi, Goodday Ndubuisi ,Evans Williams,Murhpy Ugochukwu,Agu Bokly,Kachi Adiba,Martin Nweke,Udoka Ofoegbu,Ubochi Ikedi,chijioke Nwachukwu (Alibaba)Chibuzo Nwokodikwa, Rowland Ogbonna,Ambasador Oluchi Uzoma ,Kingsley Uzoeshi ,Okilo London, Nze Stanley Ibeh, Attorney Ugochukwu Anyiam, Chikeziri Agu,Hon Edson Abel (Pepsi) and a host of other members both in South Africa ,UK,USA and Nigeria Branches. and the entire House of Patrons.

To Executive Lord Mayor Uchenna Anozie marriage is a good and loving thing.

May God bless the union of Hon Emeka Obiddimma and Miss Oluebube Victory Obioma to increase and multiply with children and live in peace and harmony. IJN.

Happy Married Life!

Signed:

Hon Henry Osuagwu

Secretary General

Diamond Brothers International Club.