Owerri Progressives Union, USA, Canada, Refurbishes Umuguma Health Centre

By: Tochi Onyeubi

Humanity played out recently when members of the Owerri Progressives Union, USA, and Canada (OPU) commissioned the Umuguma Primary Healthcare Center. Refurbishing the hospital’s maternity wing will give the hospital a new facelift and improve maternal healthcare services.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the president of OPU USA and Canada, Chief Adol C. Ibe, said that the Union is vested with carrying out empowerment and improvement projects, and they have done many humanitarian projects in our local government areas (LGAs). Stating that members of the association are people of remarkable character and integrity.

During the opening ceremony, the traditional ruler of Umuguma, HRH Eze Dr. G. N Ugorji, appreciated the Union for its philanthropic gestures and enjoined them to continue the good work and spread it across the LGAs in Imo state.

In an interview with the president of OPU, Chief Adol Ibe, he said the maiden project would kickstart similar projects in other LGAs. He stated that he was impressed with the state of renovation done in the hospital and promised that the Union would replicate more of this in other communities.

According to Chief Adol Ibe, the Union has other empowerment projects that will be implemented, especially in education, and they will be unveiled in due course. He advised the Umuguma community to ensure they maintain the refurbished hospital, noting also that, whenever he visits Nigeria, he will come to inspect the clinic.

The highlight of the event was the ribbon cutting and tour of the equipped facility. The hospital was refurbished with new hospital and delivery beds, baby cribs, divider curtains, side tables, a weighing machine, and an automatic thermometer. OPU also repainted the building and fixed the ceiling in some rooms.

Background

For over 15 years, Umuguma Health Centre has been a lifeline for residents of Avu and other neighboring communities. A modest eight-bed facility, it provides essential healthcare services. Despite its critical role in the region, the health center has faced years of neglect and deteriorating infrastructure.

In 2005, the health center partnered with the Traditional Prime Minister of Owerri West and Founder of Horizon International Medical Mission (HIMM), Dr. Kelechukwu Kennedy Okere, to host a groundbreaking free medical outreach. The initiative, which provided care to numerous patients, marked a significant step in addressing healthcare challenges in the community.

Fast-forward to a recent facility tour. Dr. Okere—who also serves as Chairman of the Health Committee for the Owerri Progressive Union (OPU) in the USA and Canada—was confronted with the dire state of the health center. The clinic lacked hospital beds, baby cribs, delivery beds, window nets, and other vital resources required to provide adequate care.

Motivated by the urgent need for intervention, members of OPU stepped up, pooling resources to address the center’s pressing needs. Their contributions have revitalized the facility, which the event’s special guest of honor, the Executive Chairman of Owerri West Local Government Area, Hon Chief Victor Osuigwe, officially commissioned. This event symbolizes a renewed commitment to improving healthcare for the people of Umuguma and other communities, and the milestone reflects the power of collective action and the unwavering dedication of Owerri indigenes in the diaspora to uplift their homeland.

About OPU

Driving Development for a Brighter Future

The Owerri Progressive Union (OPU), a distinguished non-governmental and non-profit organization established 2008 in the United States, brings together Owerri indigenes in the diaspora united by a shared heritage, cultural pride, and a common mission. Comprised of professionals and visionaries from Owerri Municipal, Owerri North, Owerri West, Ngor-Okpala, Mbaitoli, and Ikeduru LGAs, OPU’s mission is to advance development and improve the lives of Owerri people covering the mentioned LGAs.

Motivated by a deep love for their homeland, OPU works to address key challenges through impactful initiatives in healthcare, education, economic empowerment, and social welfare. The organization partners closely with Local Government Chairmen, traditional rulers (Ndi-Eze), and trustworthy workers to ensure that its projects deliver equitable benefits to the people they serve.

Guided by the motto, “ALA RI MMA” (A better land), OPU strives to create sustainable solutions that enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its commitment extends beyond philanthropy to fostering collaboration between the diaspora and local communities, harnessing collective strength to drive lasting change.

As a symbol of unity and progress, OPU continues to inspire hope, demonstrating how passion, professionalism, and partnership can transform challenges into opportunities for growth.