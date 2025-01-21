Late Chief Donatus  Ejike Dikeukwu Laid To Rest,As Eze Isu Cabinet Members Mourn His Demise

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo.

It was a moment of grief for the people of Isu Ancient Kingdom, Eze Isu, especially the family and cabinet members following the departure of one them who until death served as the Royal cabinet Chairman of HRM ,Eze Dr E.FN.I Akano ,KSJI ,OFR,Ezerioha IV &Durukparakatam of Isu Ancient Kingdom, late chief Donatus Ejike Dikeukwu (Ochiagha Ahurukwe II)

Ochiagha Ahurukwe II was born on 12th December, 1945, to the family of late Chief James Odowmenam Dikeukwu -Nze Ahurukwe 1&Lolo Anna Uchejuafo Dikeukwu,both of blessed memory from Isu Ancient Kingdom.

Late Dikeukwu was born from a deep Catholic Christian background,he went to school and worked in different establishments that earned him so many wards which he used to impact on his family, community,state and the country.

On his social life, he served his community in different capacities and championed various projects in Isu Ancient Kingdom as member founding fathers of Nwangele LGA , (home front). He was a member of Nwangele South Solidarity Movement, member Police Public Relations Committee, Nwangele LGA, Deputy Mayor and National Adviser Ahaoma Social Club of Nigeria, Isu branch.

He was married to Lolo Rose Ngozi Dikeukwu, nee, Nwosu and the marriage was blessed with 4 children and many grandchildren.

Speaking to Journalists after the church service,his first Daughter,Ms Chibuzo Chiamaka Dikeukwu said her and siblings are going to keep up with good works of the late father shown by all the testimonies people are giving about their late father.

Chiamaka Dikeukwu further notes that having noticed what the father did during lifetime she would ensure that his legacy shall be maintained embedded in the family and to sustain the good deeds of the late safe.

Chibuzo Dikeukwu use the bible version of St.Paul to Tessalonians 4 ,13-18 to console herself and the entire family adding that they will not cry like those who doesn’t believe in the resurrection power of God .

In his appreciation,the first Son of the late Chief Donatus Ejike Dikeukwu, Mr Kizito Dikeukwu thanked all who came from different walks of life to bid their father farewell. While appreciating those who came to sympathize with the family, he wished them God’s grace and protection while they journey back to their destinations .

Officiating Priests at the Mass include Rev. Fr. Raymond Ihenetu(Parish Priest),Rev. Fr .Theo Anyanwu ,Rev. Fr. Francis Akano ,Rev .Fr .Nick Ejimabo ,and Rev. Fr. Mike Nwosu .