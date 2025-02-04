Umulewe Ezeship Tussle Suit Struck Out

In a significant development, the Urulla High Court yesterday, January 30, 2025, struck out the case instituted by Prince Okwudili Duru against his brother, His Royal Highness Eze P. O. Duru, the traditional ruler of Umulewe Autonomous Community in Ideato South LGA.

The plaintiffs’ unexpected demand to withdraw the suit led to the judge’s ruling, which not only struck out the suit but also awarded costs against the plaintiffs in favor of the defendants. This landmark decision solidifies HRH Eze P. O. Duru’s position as the legitimate occupant of the Umulewe Ezeship throne, a title he inherited from his late father, Eze B. C. Duru.

The court’s decision brings closure to the longstanding dispute and reinforces the authenticity of HRH Eze P. O. Duru’s leadership. As the traditional ruler of Umulewe, he is poised to continue his father’s legacy and promote the well-being of his community.