Tinubu Sacks Uni Abuja VC, Overhauls Leadership Of Federal Varsities

President Bola Tinubu has announced leadership changes at several federal universities, including the University of Abuja, now known as Yakubu Gowon University.

The changes take effective immediately, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement on Thursday.

“At Yakubu Gowon University, President Tinubu dissolved the entire governing council and relieved Prof Aisha Maikudi of her duties as Vice-Chancellor.

“Sen. Lanre Tejuoso, currently Pro-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, has been appointed Pro-Chancellor of the Yakubu Gowon University.

“He will be succeeded in Makurdi by Sen. Joy Emordi, now pro-chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education,” said the statement.

To succeed Maikudi, Tinubu appointed Prof. Lar Patricia Manko as Acting Vice Chancellor at the Yakubu Gowon University for a six-month term.

She will not be eligible to apply for the substantive Vice Chancellor position when it becomes available.

The President has also removed Prof. Polycarp Chigbu from his position as Acting Vice-Chancellor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, before his tenure ends on Feb. 14.

Prof. Oguejiofu Ujam has been appointed as his successor for six months and will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position.

“The leadership changes at UNN extends to the role of Pro-Chancellor, with Gen. Ike Nwachukwu reassigned to Pro-Chancellor at the University of Uyo.

“President Tinubu appointed Engr Olubunmi Ojo as the new Pro-Chancellor of UNN. Previously, Ojo held the same position at the Federal University of Lokoja and the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti.

“Prof. Zubairu Abdullahi, currently the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, has been appointed to succeed Ojo at the Federal University of Lokoja,” said the statement.

Sen. Sani Stores is the new Pro-Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education, succeeding Sen. Joy Emordi, while Stores is now a Council Member at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Additionally, Mr Olugbenga Kukoyi, a current Council Member at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has been appointed the new Pro-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra.

“All appointments and reassignment decisions are effective immediately.

“President Tinubu emphasised that these changes reflect his administration’s commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s higher education system through dynamic leadership and accountability.

“The restructuring aims to strengthen governance and academic excellence within Nigeria’s tertiary education sector,” concluded the statement.