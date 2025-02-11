Imo Workers Demand Appointment Of Substantive Perm Secs, Directors

By Okey Alozie

Workers of the Imo State Civil Service have cried out to the State Government over the shortage and non appointment of substantive Permanent Secretaries and Directors, respectively.

Their concern heightened following the stagnation in the increment of their salaries.

Information available to this newspaper revealed that workers at the state secretariat are the worst hit.

Sequel to this, mass revolting is said to be raging on as a way of registering their displeasure.

Information revealed that substantive Permanent Secretaries in Imo State are not up to seven (7) and over 20 Directors are covering the duties of Permanent Secretaries in the State civil service.

Moreover all the benefits accrued to Permanent Secretary office are not given to those on acting capacity.

A visit to the State Secretariat indicated that all may not be well following their long faces.

“We work like Elephants and reap like insects” one of the aggrieved acting Perm Secs Said.

The acting Directors are also complaining on the same issue.

It could be recalled that the government made move recently to appoint more substantive permanent secretaries in order to move the civil service forward, a programme to this effect was the examination organised earlier by this government for grade level 15 and above, but surprisingly, most of the civil servants of level 16 and those acting as Perm Secs could not pass the Exams.

Over 300 Imo workers took the Exams and at the end 50 passed, and after the interview, more than 30 were shortlisted for the position of substantive permanent secretaries in Imo Civil Service, revealed by an insider.

Continuing, he said, “It is surprising to hear that after the interview, the government resolved to be silent and up till now, nothing tangible has been done to improve the situation.