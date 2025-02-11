GTC Owerri ’88 Class Congratulates Dr Clifford Ogbede

Classmates of Dr Clifford Ogbede, under the aegis of Government Technical College, Owerri,1988 Class of Mechanical Engineering Department, have warmly congratulated him on his appointment and inauguration as Executive Director Agriculture, Rural Development, and Natural Resources, in the South East Development Commission, SEDC.

The group noted that the great honour done to their classmate never came to them as a surprise, having known since their secondary school days, that Dr Ogbede is endowed with enormous leadership qualities and capacities. Just as they asserted that they could boldly and openly attest to his natural passion, love, unwavering commitment and complete dedication to public service.

According to them, his trail blazing and illustrious stint in the private sector of the country’s economy, remains an eloquent testament to his leadership prowess and zeal for service.

They expressed confidence that he is not just going into SEDC to serve, but to serve with renewed commitment and dedication; to make lasting positive impact and plant milestones of legacies, and above all, to etch his name in the leadership history of the commission, South East Region and country, as a leader synonymous with excellence.

The Government Technical College Owerri Class of 1988 Mechanical Engineering Department, also extended warmest gratitude and thanks to President Bola Tinubu, and Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu, for their great talent hunting skill, which enabled them to discover, facilitate, and appoint Dr Ogbede into South East Development Commission management team.

They further applauded them for exhibiting rare leadership vision, political will and progressive mindset, in creating the Commission. stressing that the policy masterstroke, instantly ended the fifty years marginalization of the South East Region, effectively bringing it back to the mainstream of national life.