Oguta Constituents To Hon Engr Gilbert Nwosu: “We’re Pleased With Your Representation”

..As Lawmaker Renders Stewardship Account

By Onyekachi Eze

The Honourable Member representing Oguta State Constituency, Hon. Engr. Gilbert Chiedozie Nwosu FNSE, has gained the implicit confidence of his Constituents.

The affirmation on his loyalty, trust, dedication and pragmatism was confirmed on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Oguta Council Headquarters, during the Lawmaker’s Constituency briefing.

Going by his title, “Ezi Nwa Dioranma”, both the Traditional Rulers, top political gladiators and the people, devoid of political inclinations described Nwosu as a worthy son of Oguta land, whose representation at the Imo State House of Assembly has so far been exceptionally superb.

Nwosu, while reeling out his scorecard explained that, as an elected person, it was crucial to render account of stewardship from time to time, adding that the position he occupies, was made possible by the people, hence the call to duty.

He submitted that, the exercise provided him an ample opportunity for the Member-Constituents relationship as well as rubbing minds together in identifying the success and solutions geared towards moving the Constituency forward.

Nwosu, who heads the House Committee on Health and Vice Chairman on ISOPADEC, opined, Oguta is a great Constituency with lots of potentials.

He maintained that over the past year, he had remained committed to delivering quality representation in legislative matters and impactful constituency projects that align with their collective vision for progress and development.

He said, “As your representative, I have worked tirelessly to sponsor and support bills, advocate for critical motions, and facilitate social programs aimed at improving the lives of our people. It is therefore my pleasure to share some of these achievements with you”.

Text of his briefing further reads:

On sponsored bills:

“1. A Bil for a Law to Provide for Skill Acquisition and Craftsmanship as a Mandatory Course in All Primary and Secondary Schools, and for the Establishment of Skill Acquisition and Craftsmanship Centres in Tertiary Institutions in Imo State.

This bill, when assented to by the Executive Governor, will ensure that every young student at primary, secondary and tertiary levels are compulsorily taught vocational skills that will make them self-reliant, thereby reducing unemployment and enhancing economic productivity”.

Bills Co-Sponsored:

“1. A Bill to Establish the Imo State Competition and Consumer Protection Council, Provide for the Protection of Consumer Rights and for Related Purposes, 2024.

This bill aims to protect consumers from unfair trade practices while promoting healthy business competition in Imo State”.

“2. A Bill to Domesticate the Climate Change Act of 2021 and for Other Related Matters.

As climate change continues to threaten our environment, this bill seeks to align Imo State’s policies with national and global environmental standards”.

Motions Sponsored

“I have also taken the lead in sponsoring motions that address critical developmental needs in our constituency and the state at large.

Some of them include:

“1. Motion for the Urgent Construction of Roads Leading to Agwa Community, Oguta Naval Base, Eziorsu, Ugada Ubi Opuoma, and Egbema Road in Oguta and Ohaji Egbema Local Government Areas.

Good road infrastructure is the backbone of socio-economic growth, and I have persistently pushed for government intervention in this regard.

“2. Motion for Structural Reinforcement and Exterior Facelift of Identified Buildings Within the Three Senatorial Zones of Imo State.

This motion aims to ensure public safety and preserve our heritage through infrastructural maintenance”.

Motions Co-Sponsored

Alongside my colleagues, I have co-sponsored several motions addressing pressing issues in the State, including:

“Traffic Management & Regulation: To Advocate for an improved and repositioned traffic management system in Imo State.

“Healthcare & Medical Detention: Urging government to curb the inhumane practice of detaining patients over unpaid medical bills.

“Gas Station Regulation: Calling for urgent measures to regulate the proliferation of gas stations within residential areas for safety reasons,

“Security & Scrap Metal Scavengers: To push for spirited Government action against increasing criminal activities associated with illegal scrap metal scavengers.

“Food Security & Agriculture: To promote collaboration between local governments and ministries in the area of agriculture for enhanced food security and economic growth.

“Access to Sanitation: To advocate for gender friendly, eco-friendly, and functional toilet facilities in public and private establishments across the State.

“Consumer Protection & Public Health: Urging strict regulations on packaged liquid products to protect public health.

“Traditional Medical Practice Regulation: To ensure proper implementation of laws to sanitize trado-medical practice, and eliminate quackery in the state”.

In furtherance, Hon Gilbert Nwosu disclosed that apart from his indepth concern with legislation, he has also proven his mettle in constituency representation.

Revealing that whatever concerns his constituents remain his utmost responsibility.

“One of my greatest priorities is ensuring direct and constant engagement with my constituents; listening to your concerns, addressing challenges, and celebrating victories together.

“This past Christmas season, I made efforts to ensure that mouth-watering packages were sent out to a good number of our constituents. While it may not have reached everyone, a large number of families benefited, and I remain committed to expanding my reach in future interventions”.

Speaking on social interventions and community development, the Lawmaker averred;

“Beyond legislative activities, I have remained dedicated to grassroots development through various social programs such as,

Education Support:

“Organizing and concluding quiz competitions for secondary schools across our constituency, with fantastic rewards for winners.

“Sponsoring the registration of students for JAMB and May/June WAEC examination. Facilitating university admissions for prospective students of Oguta origin at Imo State University, Owerri.

Empowerment & Welfare:

“Supporting widows across the eleven wards of Oguta LGA with cash assistance.

Distributing rice and cash gifts during the Christmas season.

Assisted in the production and customization of wrappers for Awa Town Union Women Wing.

Security & Infrastructure Support:

“Donated bags of cement to Agwa Clan for the renovation of Agwa Divisional Police

Station.

Collaborating with security agencies to combat insecurity in Oguta LGA.

Employment & Economic Growth:

Facilitating teaching job employment for qualified applicants of Oguta origin through

IMSUBEB.

Medical & Humanitarian Support:

Paying medical bills for indigent constituents who require urgent healthcare

assistance”.

Despite all these, Hon Gilbert Nwosu revealed of upcoming projects to include;

1. The Construction of the Nnebukwu-Egwe Bridge- A critical infrastructure project that will enhance connectivity and economic activities.

2. Drilling of Boreholes in Selected Communities – To address the water shortage challenges in Oguta LGA.

3. Renovation of Dilapidated School Blocks – To improve learning conditions and enhance the quality of education in our schools.

Adding that more developmental projects will be implemented to uplift the standard of living and the overall wellbeing of the people in the rural communities and beyond, with a promise of more largesse underway.

“My dear constituents, this briefing is a testament to my unwavering commitment to service, and our collective progress. While a lot has been achieved in just one year, there is still much more to be done.

“I remain resolute in my vision for a better and more prosperous constituency, and also assure you that I will continue to represent your interests with passion, dedication, and integrity.

“On the area of insecurity, I want to once again remind you all that no nation or people records real progress or development in an atmosphere of insecurity and fear, because while others are making real economic, social and political advancements, your growth will be stalled or stagnated if we continue to allow criminality and violence in our communities.

“Oguta is known as a home of peace and progress and so all hands must be on deck to ensure our collective safety, and to restore peace, stability and progress.

“I deeply appreciate your unwavering support, prayers, and constructive feedback so far, and I urge us all to remain united as we work together for the greater good of our constituency”, Hon Gilbert Nwosu concluded.

In his remarks, the Oguta APC LGA Chairman, Hon Chuks Ugboma attributed Hon. Nwosu as a true party man who always hearkens to the party’s clarion call.

Ugboma commended him for his education support in Oguta, pointing out that Oguta Children who got admissions into higher institutions were courtesy of Hon Gilbert Nwosu.

Just like Oliver Twist, Chuks Ugboma beckoned on the Lawmaker to consider youths, men and women in his economic programmes, stressing that any gesture that will directly affect the people will eternally be appreciated.

The Board Chairman of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, Eze Prof. Dele Odigbo, affirmed Gilbert Nwosu as a son in whom they are well pleased, especially as he has effectively represented them so far. The erudite traditional ruler was grateful that Oguta stands tall at any position they occupy.

The Chairman, Oguta Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Igwe Franklin Okafor, opined that, it was the first time a Lawmaker in Oguta called for a constituency briefing.

He admitted that Nwosu has been at home with the people.

Hon Jumbo Obinna Modestus, APC Youth Leader in Oguta LGA advocated that youths are carried along at the scheme of things.

Hon. Mrs. Ifeoma Ugochukwu, Leader of the Legislative Council, said, she has always known Hon Gilbert Nwosu as a humble and resourceful man, stressing that she was not surprised that he held a Constituency briefing.

However, the Leader of the Legislative Council asked for more support on the parliamentarian to enable him do more, rather than unhealthy criticisms.

In his assertion, Barr Francis Dibiagwu did not mince words in confirming Nwosu a proactive lawmaker. Sequel to that, he proposed a motion for vote of implicit confidence on Hon Gilbert Nwosu as efficient Lawmaker, which was duly seconded by Hon Dr. Ngwuruakor Adigwe A.C (Ph.D), and overly supported by all.

Other prominent leaders present includes; the Oguta LGA Executive Chairman, Hon Ifeanyi Nnani, a host of all the traditional rulers from the State Constituency, Hon Cassidy Ohamara, to mention but a few.