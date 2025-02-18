Joint Security Taskforces Move To Eradicate Sit At Home Threat In Imo

Sequel to the lingering Mondays sit at home in the south east geopolitical zone, the Imo State Police Command, in collaboration with the Military, DSS, NSCDC, NDLEA, Immigration, and FRSC, has intensified operations to completely eradicate any form of sit-at-home threat in the state, particularly outside the metropolis.

A press statement signed by the PPRO, DSP OKOYE HENRY, anipr, on Monday morning, said that Joint security forces is currently conducting a large-scale show-of-force and confidence-building patrol across Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu zones to reassure residents and deter criminal activities.

The statement further reads, “This proactive operation demonstrates the commitment of security agencies to dismantling criminal networks attempting to instill fear and disrupt socio-economic activities in the State.

“The increased security presence ensures that residents can go about their daily lives without intimidation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, assures the public of continued security efforts and urges residents to cooperate by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via 08148024755, 0803 477 3600.

“The Imo State Police Command remains resolute in maintaining peace and order across the state”.