Tinubu Asked S’east Governors To Meet Him On Kalu’s Release, But They Refused – Family

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused South East governors of failing to take meaningful steps toward securing his release. Speaking in Umuahia during a memorial for their late parents, HRM Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu, Prince Emmanuel Kanu expressed disappointment over the governors’ lack of action, as reported by Vanguard.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu had asked the South East governors to officially meet with him regarding Kanu’s case, but they have refused to do so. He questioned their sincerity, suggesting that their reluctance indicates they might have vested interests in the ongoing unrest in the region. He argued that if they were truly committed to Kanu’s release, they would have taken the necessary steps to engage with the president.

“The information available to us is that Mr. President asked them to meet with him officially over the matter, but up till now, they haven’t done so,” he stated.

Emmanuel Kanu asserted that much of the tension and insecurity in the South East is tied to his brother’s detention and that his release would significantly reduce unrest, exposing those using the agitation as a cover for criminal activities.

The family also criticized Justice Binta Nyako’s decision to indefinitely adjourn Kanu’s trial, arguing that she had previously recused herself from the case and should not be presiding over it. They expressed concerns about her continued involvement, suggesting bias in her handling of the matter.

During the memorial, some elders reinforced their call for Kanu’s release, urging the federal government to address the situation. They argued that his continued detention serves no meaningful purpose and only contributes to instability in the region.