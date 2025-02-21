Jubilation In Aboh Mbaise As Council Boss Alaribe Presents 2025 Budget Of Hope, Wealth Creation In Style

By Okey Alozie

The Executive Chairman of Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area Hon. Barr. Iheukwumere Henry Alaribe on Tuesday 18th February 2025 presented the 2025 budget christened “Budget of Hope and Development to the legislative Arm of Government at the council Headquarters Aboh.

Barr. Alaribe who was very poetic and dramatic during the presentation of the budget to his people said that the budget was based on the experience in managing the affairs of the LGA within the past four months he has been in office.

According to him, the budget will bring massive development in Aboh Mbaise and place the council to a recognized group.

He maintained that he will bring a turn around to his people as it is intended to be a bold step towards laying a solid, sustainable foundation for development and growth of the council, adding that it was why it was captioned “Budget of Hope and development.

The Chairman made it abundantly clear that the budget was based on policy objectives such as laying a foundation for economic growth of Aboh Mbaise LGA based on the development plan to build a framework and strong institutions, which will survive the life of the present administration, to rehabilitate Health and educational institutions, in order to meet the basic needs of the people. He maintained that the policy objectives of the budget includes, to complete on-going projects particularly, in the areas of roads, water supply, markets, enhance rural electrification, community projects, to improve the revenue yielding potentials of the LGA, to the security of lives and properties, among others.

He used the opportunity to highlight some of his achievements in office, such as, massive renovation of the LGA offices and buildings within the Secretariat, provision of furniture in the offices, provision of healthcare delivery, establishment of some agencies like, Aboh Mbaise LGA Planning And Development Authority, Aboh Mbaise Land Settlement Acquisition, Protection And Investment Agency, Aboh Mbaise Mass Transit, etc. the Chairman also frowned at laizeffair attitude of workers, truancy, absenteeism and ghost workers syndrome. He revealed that in the payroll of Aboh Mbaise LGA, the civil servants are more than five hundred in number but not upto 50 workers has been seen physically present in office since he assumed duty 4 months ago. He therefore warned that it is no longer going to be business as usual adding that those who do not come to work must be sanctioned as there is not going to be room for ghost workers any longer in the council. He therefore warned the civil servants in the LGA to turn a new leaf to avoid problem. Alaribe also sent danger signal to land grabbers as he has vowed to take them to court for encroaching into government lands and property.

In his speech, the Leader of the Council, Rt Hon. Anthony Ndiulo, promised that the Legislative Arm of the Council would give the budget urgent attention. Hon Ndiulo also promised that the Councillors would work in synergy with the Executive arm of government to achieve massive development in Aboh Mbaise.

Also speaking, the former lawmaker that represented Aboh Mbaise at State. House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Eddy Obinna, commended Hon Alaribe for his efforts in piloting the affairs of Aboh Mbaise, and expressed confidence that the budget will see the light of the day.