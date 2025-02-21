Empowering Young Entrepreneurs For The Future

The Convener Bedrock Intiative & Owerri Businnes Week Conference, Mr Ikenna

Okechukwu (Hector) management and members of the initiative has put together a SPECIAL BUSINESS BREAKFAST MEETING IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ETHICS COMMITTEE, ROTARY DISTRICT 9142 IMO ZONE slated for Saturday the 22nd day of February 2025 at Protea Hotels Owerri for the purpose of ethically empowering our youths and also activating a strategic PreConference to discuss modalities for the 2025 OWERRI BUSINESS WEEK Conference. The Pre-conference with the theme Innovative leadership and sustainable growth is a tool to finding the multiple pathways to economic growth and the identification and multiplicity of SMEs among young entrepreneurs.

The Convener Mr Ikenna

Okechukwu (Hector) promises that it will be a value packed preconference as practicing technocrats, leaders and SME influencers will take the stage to impact industry uplifting values to participants. He further added that the Bedrock initiative is putting together real uplifting values for the benefit of young entrepreneurs this first quarter of the year with other interesting programs scheduled for other times within the year.

Also the Imo Zone Representative of the District Ethics Committee Rtn Ifeanyi Ochije also shared the need for young entrepreneurs to abide by the 4 way tests that defines the ethical standards of every Rotarian.

The event will also witness a tree planting collaboration between Umpaya – an E waste recycling organization and Bedrock Initiative – where Umpaya pledged to plant a tree for every device that will be recycled through the partnership with Bedrock Initiative.

Among few of our revered speakers and guests are Sir Stanley Amuchie, Executive Director Fidelty Bank PLC, Engr. Ndubuisi Chidomere, CEO PAMTECH Group, Rtn Jude Ujah, Lead Assistant District Governor, Imo State and District Secretary Designate, Ikenga Jonjude Okere, Leader Impact Imo Initiative, Rtn Kelechi Anyanwu, District Governor Elect

Rotary District 9142