Jeff Nwaoha Played Active Role Towards Uzodimma Reelection

… Says He Deserves Appointment By Gov

A socio-political group, Metropolitan Elites Association Owerri (MEAO), says the State Coordinator of Imo Progressive Movement (IPM) and the former General Manager of Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO), Comr. Jeff Nwaoha, played active role towards the reelection of Governor Hope Uzodimma and hence deserves appointment in the 3R administration.

This is disclosed by the Chairman of MEOW, Comr. Chike Peters Ohanuba, in a chat with journalists in Owerri on Thursday.

He said Nwaoha, who is a loyal member of APC, a strong advocate of good governance and a committed supporter of the Shared Prosperity Government efficiently manned by Governor Hope Uzodimma, effectively campaigned, mobilized youths of Imo State particularly those of Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema LGAs, who widely voted for the APC candidate in the Imo Guber off circle poll and relentlessly defended the Governor’s overwhelming victory, deserves a big reward.

Ohanuba, a responsible Imolite and business tycoon, added that Nwaoha used his rich experiences in politics, leadership and activism to solidify IPM and other structures, hence the numerous bunch of supporters of Governor Hope Uzodimma prior to, during and after the guber election which he won massively.

He harped that a man like Nwaoha should be brought into governance.

“Having founded Imo Youth Council (IYC), being the former Youth President of ISOPADEC, Oguta LGA, as well as being the General Manager of Imo ENTRACO, among other relevant positions, Comr. Jeff Nwaoha, was able to galvanize people mainly youths who firmly and fairly supported and widely voted for the APC Guber Candidate.

“A man who staked his life, denied himself several pleasures and made sacrifices out of the love he has for the Governor and the state is seamlessly selfless, patriotic and deserves rewards from the Governor and the APC.

“Hence, members of Metropolitan Elites Association Owerri respectfully appeal to the Governor of Imo State and his able apostles to look inwards and appoint Comr. Jeff Nwaoha into APC Government.

“We purely believe that if Nwaoha is appointed into the Shared Prosperity Government he would deploy his wealth of experiences in politics and governance to add to the growth and forwardness of the state.

“We pray that God who helped you to become Governor will continue to show you mercy, imbue you with wisdom and strength as you work towards reconstructing, rehabilitating and Recovering Imo State for the good of all persons”, Ohanuba maintained.

He assured the Governor of the Continued support of members of Metropolitan Elites Association Owerri, Niger Delta Youths.