Okigwe First Movement Visits Horn Newspaper Publisher, Bright Njoku Over Wife’s Death

A Sociopolitical Organization, Okigwe First Movement on Tuesday paid a Condolence visit to the Publisher of Horn Newspaper, High Chief Bright Njoku over the death of his wife, Lolo Chioma Njoku.

Speaking at the occasion, the Head of the Delegation, Nze HOD Onuoha asked Bright Njoku to take solace in the Lord over the irreparable loss, adding that only God knows the reason she died now.

Nze Onuoha maintained that no one can question God over death, pointing out that Chief Njoku should be strong and live for the beautiful children the wife left behind.

Okigwe First Movement said that as a Son of Okigwe Zone, the Group felt it should identify with Njoku at this time of sorrow and will continue to pray for him and his family.

Responding, High Chief Njoku thanked the visitors, commending them for making out time to visit his family in this period of mourning.

Among the Okigwe First Movement delegation were Nze HOD Onuoha,head of Delegation, Bar Ike C Ibe, Sir George Eguh, Hon Stanley Nzekwe, Hon CY Emedom, Dr Ezekiel Okafo, Chief Charles Njoku and others.