Talent, Tourism Boost: Hon James Esile’s Bill To Establish Imo State Film Village In Umucheke Okwe, Onuimo Scales 1st Reading In Imo Assembly 

By Onyekachi Eze

The dream of having the first-ever Film Village in Imo State would soon become a reality, courtesy of Hon Uba James Esile, Member representing Onuimo at the Imo State House of Assembly.

Synonymous to one of his nicknames, “Fresh Air”, Esile’s well thought-out bill on establishing a film village in the State has further demonstrated how prepared he is in working together with the Members of the 10th House in supporting the governor Hope Uzodimma’s vision in injecting fresh air in the State.

At the plenary session of the House on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Hon. Esile presented a bill for a law to establish the Imo State Film Village in Umucheke Okwe, Onuimo Local Government Area of the State, and for other related matters.

The bill so presented successfully scaled the first reading.

It is Co-Sponsored by the following Lawmakers; Honorables Bernard Ozoemelam (Ehime Mbano), Henry Agbasonu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Ikenna Ihezuo (Orlu), Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West), Johnleoba Iheoha (Ikeduru), Kelechi Ofurum (Owerri North), Sam Osuji (Isiala Mbano), Chisom Ojukwu (Nkwerre), Sam Ogbunikpa (Okigwe).

Other Co-sponsors includes Honorables Ernest Udeze (Ideato North), Princewill Amuchie (Aboh Mbaise), Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East), Johnson Duru (Ideato South) and Clinton Amadi (Owerri Municipal).

Trumpeta Assembly Correspondent gathered that when passed into Law, the bill will not only boost the culture and tourism potentials of the State, but will further improve the State’s Internally Generated Revenue.

Also, it was learnt that the bill proposing for the film village in Umucheke Okwe of Onuimo LGA is aimed at bringing to limelight the untapped talents among residents of the State and other interested visitors who would like to tap from the establishment.

Streamlined to be run as an academy/school by the State government, the bill when passed and assented into law will enhance both the theoretical and learning culture of the art.

Indepth research prior to the bill proved that among the members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Imo State indigenes in the fold ranks higher, hence the gains of the film village.

From the templates, this newspaper scooped that while Uzodimma’s administration has gone far towards the development of education, infrastructure and elevated the tourism potential of the State at the fore, the bill would complement the goals of the Imo State Government.

Coming from job opportunities, the said bill promises to decrease job unavailability if it finally scales the third reading and passed as a law.

However, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe adjourned the bill for second reading on March 6, 2025, where Hon James Esile will give more insight on the bill.