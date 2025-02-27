Awareness On Expired Products: Hon Ikpamezie Advocates For Sensitization Of Imo Residents 

…As IMHA Charges Ministries, CPC, NAFDAC, Others

By Onyekachi Eze

What may be best described as a “Save Our Soul” call has been made for the adequate sensitization of Imo State residents on the possible proliferation of expired products from markets and Stores.

This awareness was drawn by the Lawmaker representing Mbaitoli at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Innocent Ikpamezie.

He hammered on the numerous health hazards associated with the consumption of fake and expired products.

This was even as concern seem to have heightened by the Lawmakers through their submissions while supporting the motion brought before the House by Hon. Ikpamezie.

The Mbaitoli Member on Tuesday, February 25, 2024 plenary session, in his motion, disclosed that the intake of expired products such as packaged foods, drinks or drugs may lead to many health implications.

“Observing that the need for expiry date of products cannot be over emphasized as consumers are duty-bound to check product expiry dates before purchase and consumption especially as companies print expiration dates on the products packaging to give consumers indication when it is to be used;

“Further observing that eighty percent of consumers of packaged products in the State do not check expiry dates information before purchase from the markets and supermarkets and consume same despite knowing the health implications”.

Hon. Ikpamezie continued by positing that the result of consuming expired products could lead to food poisoning with symptoms like fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting including serious bacterial infections and thus life threatening.

The Mbaitoli finest legislator further explained that the motion was borne out of his quest to ensuring that things are done appropriately at every given time, and on time, as against when the havoc must have struck.

Revealing, Ikpamezie said, as the House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Environment, he embarked on personal investigation tour before he came up with the motion, pointing out that what he observed propelled him into articulating the motion for immediate action.

Said he, “If we wait till there are incidents from consuming expired products, it won’t go well and people would continue to die. It could be our loved ones in the process. So prevention is better than cure.

“I made the research myself. If you go to supermarkets, especially now hardship subsists, people eat and drink anything available just to survive.

“Sensitizing Imolites will open their eyes on dangers of these fake and expired products. We need to have our lives protected”.

Speaking further, Engr. Innocent Ikpamezie charged the Consumer Protection Council in Imo State, NAFDAC to do periodic patrol and unceremonious visits to markets, shops, and supermarkets.

Not only that, he tasked them on tact and diligence while carrying out the assignment.

The media practitioners were equally enjoined to join the campaign against the ill. He maintained that the action was not in any way meant to witch-hunt anybody, but to save life.

The House Members gave their full backing on the motion, and thus unanimously resolved to urge the Commissioners in charge of the Ministries of Health, Environment, Information, the Consumers Protection Council, Imo State and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to collaborate and sensitize consumers on the need to be conscious of checking product expiry dates before purchase and consumption for enhanced and improved health care in the State.