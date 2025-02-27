Oguta Community  Honours Chief  Kingsley Okoroafor , Wife  With ” Nnukwu Ihe ” Chieftaincy Title 

By Amaechi Chidinma

In a bid to appreciate his efforts towards community and human capital development , the adage “honour is given to whom honour is due” played out recently as a renowned philanthropist and an illustrious son of Abiaziem Community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state , Chief Sir. Kingsley Ugochukwu Okoroafor and his wife were recently conferred with Nnukwu ìhè 1 of Oguta chieftaincy title by the indigenes of His Community in Oguta LGA of Imo state.

The conferment ceremony took place at the palace of Hrh. Emetuma Fatai of Umuafor in Oguta Ancient Kingdom.

In a chat with Newsmen, Chief Sir Okoroafor , seized the platform to thank the people of his Community for appreciating his efforts.

On what really prompted his chieftaincy title , he said it is in appreciation for his hard work..

In his words ” Today I was honored with a chietaincy titie , because of my hardwork,. I have done so much in my immidiate and surounding communities, I have done roads , provided Solar light and embarked on other projects” he concluded.

Chief Sir Okoroafor , assured that he will not relent in his bid to ensure his community is developed , he highlighted that the title given to him will also serve as a motivation for him to do more work.

In furtherance , Chief Sir Okoroafor also called on good sprited individuals in his community to contribute their own quota towards development in Oguta communities, he seized the platform to urge the younger generation to empower theirselves , he said ” An idle mind is the devil’s workshop”.

Lady Lolo Chidinma Kingsley who felt so elated said ” I am so happy , today my husband collected his chieftaincy title I feel so great to be Lolo Nnukwu Ihe 1 Nnukwu ìhè 1 of Abiaziem in Oguta Local Government Area”.she submitted.

Meanwhile It would be recalled that the Indigenes of Abiaziem in Oguta Local Government Area Of Imo state , friends and well wishers recently converged to celebrate their illustrious son Chief Sir Kingsley Ugochukwu Okoroafor amidst pomp and pleasantries .

The well attended event /confernment ceremony was enshrined with other activities and wrapped off with a grand reception at Protea Hotel in the capital city of Owerri , the event also witnessed the presence of high profiled personalities from every sector of the Nigerian economy who graced the occasion.

In a chat with Newsmen some indigenes who took turns to speak , expressed happiness on the turnout of events, In their respective speeches “Today is a great day , we are celebrating our son “

Chief Sir Okoroafor , a core philanthropist , has really contributed to community development, Viz road project in Oguta LGA of Imo state , other developmental projects.

Encomium has been pouring in.