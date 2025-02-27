Lawmakers Go For Another Higher Institution, Urges Uzodimma To Elevate Mgbidi Boys Secondary School To Versity

By Onyekachi Eze

Unless for a die-minute change of plans, the famous Mgbidi Boys Secondary School in Oru West Local Government Area, Imo State, would soon be converted into a higher citadel of learning.

This was contained in a resolution of the Imo State House of Assembly of Tuesday, February 25, 2025 plenary session.

The request was brought to the Chamber by the Member for Oru West, Hon. Dominic Ezerioha in a motion captioned,

“Μοτion To Urge His Excellency, The Governor Of Imo State To Convert Mgbidi Boys Secondary School To A Higher Institution And Relocate The Secondary School To Another Community In Mgbidi”.

Part of the prayers sought to also relocate the present Boys Secondary to another site in Mgbidi for optimal result.

Ezerioha in his presentation submitted that the elevation of the Secondary School to a higher institution either as a University, Polytechnic, College of Education or the dominant Nursing school would not only serve the State, but the entire Nation.

Therefore, he suggested that one, two or more faculties from the Imo State University, IMSU, or Polytechnics can be detached to Mgbidi Boys Secondary School premises.

Hon Ezerioha while making his speech pleaded for the support of his colleagues in making it a reality, buttressing that if attained, the benefit would not be for Mgbidi or Oru West Communities alone, but for a common good and in support of education for all.

He posted, “Whereas all the Tertiary Institutions in Imo State are currently rated as among the best Institutions in Nigeria by virtue of the standard of our Education;

“Aware that the number of University Candidates from Imo State on yearly basis is enormous and as such, requires more Institutions in the State to accommodate the huge number;

“Aware also that Mgbidi Boys Secondary School, Mgbidi has almost what it takes to accommodate a higher Institution as required under the laws of National University Commission (NUC);

“Noting that the proximity, size, structure, location and area where Mgbidi Boys Secondary School is situate is enough to cite a University, Polytechnic, College of Education, Technical College, etc.;

“Noting further that all basic requirements for a higher Institution is possessed by Mgbidi Boys Secondary School with a Community that is very hospitable and interesting to leave with as host Community;

“Observing that Mgbidi Boys’ Secondary School is no more using the entire compound for school activities due to lack of students population and academic activities;

“Observing further that Neighbouring Communities and Villages are likely to claim parts of the lands belonging to Mgbidi Boys Secondary School if not acquired by the Government for public purposes”.

Throwing more light, he disclosed that the said school has vast land that can accommodate as many faculties as possible and thus, meets the NUC standard.

The motion from Ezerioha got the overwhelming support of the Lawmakers which resulted to the resolution to urge Governor Uzodimma to convert Mgbidi Boys Secondary School, Mgbidi in Oru West L.G.A to a higher Institution and relocate same Mgbidi Boys Secondary School to another Community in Mgbidi.