Cancer Is Not A Death Sentence -Ekomaru

The Imo Deputy Governor, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru, PhD, has called on those who are battling with cancer and cancer related ailments to be strong and courageous while taking their medications, informing that Cancer is not a death sentence, especially when detected early.

The Deputy Governor stated this on Wednesday when the Heart and Roses Cancer Foundation paid her a courtesy visit in her office at the Government House, Owerri.

The Imo Deputy Governor was delighted to welcome the unique group committed to giving hope to the hopeless, saving lives and strengthening the society.

She was particularly happy at the group’s target audience which is not limited to adult men and women but includes primary and secondary school pupils and students respectively.

The Deputy Governor also called on the public, especially, Imolites, to take their health seriously, taking advantage of the numerous health institutions in the state for routine medical check-up and treatment, insisting that such a disciplined practice will help for early detection of diseases (like cancer), prompt and effective treatment, saving many from preventable deaths.

“It is true that Cancer is one of the deadly diseases causing loss of human lives all over the world but it is, today, not a death sentence.

“People should visit hospitals for routine medical check-ups and cancer screening.

“Even though, people aged 40 and above are on a higher risk of having cancer, it affects people of all ages, hence, the public enlightenment is for everybody”, the Deputy Governor said.

She encouraged the group to, in the course of their public awareness, educate people on good nutrition, exercise, healthy lifestyle and other possible risk factors of cancer, while calling for the accommodation of varied professionals in their group, especially, dieticians.

The Deputy Governor advocated they collaborate with the state ministries of education, health, women affairs, and information (Imo state orientation agency), without forgetting to reach out to the wife of the Governor, the Imo First Lady, Her Excellency Barr (Mrs) Chioma Uzodimma, whose efforts and commitment to assisting the needy deserves not only commendation but partnership.

“Ensure you visit different cancer centers in the state, meeting the patients, interacting with them and giving them hope.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma has created an enabling atmosphere in the health sector for our people to explore and be healthy.

“He is therefore, always grateful to receive groups like yours and is ever ready for an effective partnership that will strengthen the group to give more to the people of Imo state”, the Deputy said.

The leader of the group, Dr. Patricia Dozie, in her earlier address, said that they came to identify with the Imo state government and inform the state of their activities and exploits – going to schools and other public places, including military barracks, to educate people on cancer, its dangers and solutions.

She informed that their public awareness is not limited to a particular cancer but in all types of cancers that affects humans, ranging from breast cancer, lung cancer to uterine cancer, prostate cancer and so on.

She acknowledged that even though, cancer can affect anybody of any age, that, they are assuring the public that it’s no longer a devastating death threat, once the right steps are taken to treat or prolong the lives of the patients.

The Principal Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Pastor Chris Akushie and other principal officers of the Office of the Deputy Governor witnessed the visit.