Tension In Ogbosisi Market, Naze,  As  Traders Cry Out To Uzodinma Over Commissioner’s Planned Eviction Of Shop Owners 

Serious trouble is brewing at a market section in Imo State as traders at Timber and Allied Industrial Market, Naze in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, are unsettled over activities going on in the area connected to the state government.

As at the last count traders are crying out to Sen Hope Uzodinma,Imo State Governor over alleged plans to demolish their shops and chase the traders away to unknown locations even as the shop owners have possession of documents issued by the state government.

The traders, who claimed to have legitimate documents allocating the shops to them, by the administrations of former Governors of the State, His Excellency, Chief Sir Ikedi Ohakim, and Gov Rochas Okorocha’s also called on Governor Hope Uzodinma and the Imo State House of Assembly to intervene and safeguard their livelihoods.

Some of the traders who spoke to Trumpeta on conditions of anonymity accused the Commissioner For Trade and Investment, Barr Rex Anonobi( Sokom), of allegedly invading the timber and allied market Naze and marked some shops built under the government of Ohakim and Rochas, and gave the occupants 7 days notice or face demolition.

According to them Information available to the traders at the Timber and Allied Industrial Market Naze in Owerri is that the commissioner is coming with bulldozers to demolish the structures even though the occupants have a valid document

“We, the traders, are crying to our Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinm, to please come to our rescue and halt every effort aimed at extorting money from the traders” some of the aggrieved traders informed this newspaper.

“We have been operating here for years, paying our taxes and dues up to date to the state government. Yet, Anunobi is trying to chase us away and take possession of the land illegally.

“That is why we are calling on Governor Hope Uzodinma, the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, and other government officials to come to our aid. We urge them to intervene in this matter and safeguard our rights to operate our businesses in this market” those who didn’t want their names to be mentioned informed the newspaper.